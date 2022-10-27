India vs Netherlands: Talking points - SKY is a class above as fan proposes to girlfriend

India cruised to a 56-run win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. With this win, India is sitting pretty at the top of Group 2 with four points from two games.

Virat Kohli continued his excellent form from the previous game, top-scoring for the Men in Blue with an unbeaten 62 (44) while Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma returned to form with half-centuries of their own.

Let us look at some of the talking points from India's win against the Netherlands:

1) KL Rahul is a concern

Coming into this match, KL Rahul found himself on a sticky wicket as he was battling poor form with the bat and a poor reputation on social media. The stylish opener has been accused of being a 'minnow basher' -- scoring against less fancied teams while failing against the bigger ones -- but was desperate to score today against the Dutch. However, his bad luck with the bat continued as he was trapped lbw for just nine runs.

To make matters worse for him, replays suggested the ball was missing the leg stump. With more important games coming up, Rahul's spot in the XI could be up for debate with swashbuckling wicketkeeping-batsman Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings.

2) Suryakumar Yadav is a class above

When Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first, he mentioned to Ravi Shastri that Sydney's slow pitch is a wicket the Indian batsmen were used to playing. India did get off to a slower start than expected, though, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma taking some time before opening up.

However, when Suryakumar Yadav walked in to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the 12th over, he played like he was on a different wicket. He made use of his 360-degree shots in his arsenal and dispatched the Dutch bowlers to seven fours and a six. He got his fifty on the final ball of the innings when he whipped a six in the fine leg region. He ended up unbeaten on 51 from 25 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 204.

3) Spinners join in on the party

In the previous game, India's pace battery put on a masterclass with the new ball as all four seamers picked wickets against Pakistan at the MCG.

This time around, the spinners came to the party thanks to the slower surface of the SCG, as Axar Patel and R Ashwin helped themselves to two wickets apiece while conceding only a combined 39 runs in the eight overs between them.

While Bhuvaneshwar Kumar did show his class with the new ball, snapping two wickets for nine runs from his three overs, it was the spin twins of Patel and Ashwin that destroyed the top half of the Dutch batting unit.

4) Rohit Sharma makes history

Captain Rohit Sharma showed signs of an uptick in his form as he helped himself to a cautious-by-his-standards 50 at the top of the order. The slowness of the wicket did curtail his explosive batting approach, but he did score fairly quickly with some trademark shots. Sharma hit four boundaries and three sixes.

He made history when he hit his third six, leapfrogging Yuvraj Singh as he became the Indian batsman with the most sixes in T20 World Cups. Sharma is on 34 sixes after today's outing against the Netherlands, one more than the retired Singh.

Also read: Is 'high-risk' approach Rohit Sharma's Achilles heel?

5) Proposal

An Indian team fan at the SCG ensured he enjoyed more than just an Indian win. During the seventh over of the Netherlands' chase, a fan donning the Indian jersey got on one knee to pop the question to his girlfriend.

As the camera focused on the overjoyed partner, she said yes to the proposal as people around the couple broke into celebrations.