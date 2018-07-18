India vs England cricket series: Here's a look at the notable omissions from the Indian Test squad

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the 18-member squad list for the first three tests of the five match series against England. As expected, Kuldeep Yadav has been rewarded with a call-up after his consistent performances in the limited-overs format. Rishabh Pant is another notable inclusion earning his maiden test call up after Wriddhiman Saha failed to recover from a thumb injury he picked during the IPL. Pant will be India’s second choice keeper behind Dinesh Karthik.

Here is the India squad for the first three Tests against England - Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

Notable omissions:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Kumar has been left out of the squad after aggravating a back problem playing in the decider of the ODI series against England on Tuesday. His absence will mean that the Indian pace attack will be led by Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohd. Shami with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur standing by to provide cover. Bumrah has been included in the 18-man squad but he isn’t expected to feature in the first test as he is still recovering from an injury he picked up in the T20I against Ireland.

While Yadav did have a good outing in the T20Is, his performance in the first two ODIs didn’t inspire much confidence as he picked up just three wickets from 19.5 overs with an economy rate of 6.70. Without Bhuvi India’s pace attack is precariously balanced on the shoulders of Yadav, Sharma and Shami who returns to the squad after being left out of the one-off test against Afghanistan due to fitness issues. If they fail to deliver, then India could find themselves in a tough spot similar to the situation they found themselves in during the 3rd ODI against England.

Rohit Sharma: While Sharma’s performances in the limited-overs format weren’t exactly spectacular, he still did manage to notch up two centuries with one coming in the first ODI. However, he only managed scores of 15 and 2 in the next two games.

Sharma’s omission from the squad will not have much impact on the balance of the team though as there is ample batting cover for India in the middle order with Rahane, Pujara and Vijay all seasoned campaigners in the Test format.

Prithvi Shaw: Although Shaw still only 18 won’t feel hard done by his omission from the current squad yet the talented youngster has been going about his business building up a good case for himself. Shaw had an impressive IPL debut season and has caught the eye with his performances for India A in the ongoing unofficial Test against England. With two centuries and a fifty in six List-A matches for India A, it isn’t long before the talented youngster finds his way into the Indian Test squad.

Agarwal has notched up three centuries in six List-A games while playing for India A in England. This is after a spectacular Ranji season with Karnataka, where he picked up 1,160 runs at an average of 100. However, with Dhawan, M Vijay and Rahul all battling for the openers spot it looks unlikely that Agarwal will get a look in anytime soon. His stellar form does bring good tidings for the selectors though who won’t lack for options if the batting line-up fails to deliver in the English conditions.