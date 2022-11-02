India vs Bangladesh talking points - Men in Blue survive a scare

India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs to get back to winning ways at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The win has not just helped India bounce back from a demoralising defeat but has also eased some nerves.

India prevailed in a thrilling game thanks to an overall team effort with some assistance from the opposition team.

These are the talking points after India went top of Group 2 with 6 points from 4 games.

1) Kohli reaches a milestone

Virat Kohli top-scored yet again with an unbeaten 64 (44) as India posted an above-par core of 184/6 in its 20 overs. Kohli's innings contained 8 hits to the fence and one maximum as he set the tone for India's competitive total.

During the course of his innings, Kohli became the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup, surpassing former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli started the innings 16 runs short of going to the top with 1001 runs to his name. After his knock against Bangladesh, Kohli now has 1,065 runs from 23 innings at an average of 88.75.

2) Fielding cost Bangladesh some runs

Hasan Mahmud dropped a sitter at mid-wicket off Rohit Sharma's slog when the Indian captain was only at 1. It didn't cost Bangladesh much as Mahmud got Sharma a few balls later with his own bowling, dismissing him for just 2.

However, the ground fielding for the rest of the innings was poor as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav took ones and two with ease.

These small drops contributed to an ocean as India scored 33 runs more than the average T20 score at the Adelaide Oval.

Fielding was also the differentiator between the two teams as India held on to almost all its catches and fielded significantly better than Bangladesh.

3) Rain - Bangladesh's friend that turned foe

Bangladesh came out to bat better prepared for rain interruptions as Litton Das went berserk during the powerplay overs as it reached 60/0 after 6 overs. Das's blitzkrieg (60 off 27) meant Bangladesh was 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score after 7 overs when rain interrupted play.

When play finally restarted, it seemed the weather cost Bangladesh the momentum it had as wickets fell like nine pins and victory seemed like a mirage. Only a late fightback from Nurul Hasan (25 of 14) and Taskin Ahmed (12 of 7) closed the gap for Bangladesh but eventually fell short by 6 runs.

4) KL Rahul back in his elements

KL Rahul will breathe a sigh of relief not only because India just about crossed the finish line but also because of a return to form. The opener, who had failed to make an impression so far, scored a blistering half-century as he hit 4 big sixes and 3 boundaries in his 30-ball 52.

He also provided the match-turning moment in the second innings when his direct hit from the square leg boundary caught the dangerous Litton Das well short of his ground. Bangladesh lost all momentum after Das's wicket and Rahul was the catalyst for its downfall.

5) Litton Das masterclass

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Litton Das's innings deserves special praise. His clinical innings was a joy to watch for any cricket fan and his calculated risks paid off brilliantly in the powerplay overs.

It was a one-man show from Das as he went hammer and tongs against everything India threw at him. He mixed power and intelligence to race to his half-century in just 21 balls as Bangladesh simultaneously reached the 50-mark.

His scintillating innings was brought to an end because of wet playing conditions as Das's double slip saw him well short of his ground.