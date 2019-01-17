India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar expects Dhoni to 'anchor' and 'control' the game now

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's vintage theatrics in the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide brought him many a laurel but one of the best ones has come from batting Sachin Tendulkar. The middle-order batsman won India the match with a six in the last over.

Perhaps going through his worst patch of form, Dhoni still has a commanding strike rate of 68. 10 and Tendulkar feels the the batsman can play an anchor-like role in batting.

The Master Blaster on 100 MB app, said that “Dhoni from now, will be more like an anchor who will control the game till the end”. Tendulkar mentioned that he noticed the change in Dhoni’s thought process. Sachin said, “In the first match, MS was a bit rusty and was not able to hit the ball where he wanted to, and that can happen to anyone.”

Tendulkar further said that MSD was taking his time in the second ODI by playing dot balls and analysing the bowling and play shots accordingly. Sachin also praised Karthik’s performance and called him a great finisher for complementing Dhoni during the final overs of the match. He cited that it would be difficult for the team management to include Rishabh Pant into the playing 11, especially when Dhoni and Karthik are playing so well.

Dhoni has drawn flak for his poor performance as a batsman. Dhoni scored 252 runs in ODIs during 2018, averaging only 25.20. It is the second time that the former captain scored below 40.00 in ODIs, his worst after averaging 27.80 in 2016. However, fans of MSD came forward to shut critics after his performance against Australia during the second ODI in Adelaide. Dhoni scored 55 off 54 balls while chasing a target of 299 and had a crucial role in India’s win against the Aussies. He had critical partnerships with Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik that led India to a last over victory against the host by six wickets. Many cricketers came forward and tweeted praises for MSD’s calm composure and shot selection. Sachin Tendulkar too was one of the many cricketers who applauded Dhoni for his performance.

“It is good to have Pant in the side, but we already have two wicket-keeper batsmen who are performing very well. Including Pant into the squad will mean the team will have to exclude one batsman at the lower middle order or a bowler and I don’t think we can remove a bowler. If he replaces an all-rounder, then it will cost us a lot”, he said.

Tendulkar said he supports the inclusion of youngsters in the team, but India needs to have a balanced squad. Sachin also appreciated the way Kohli and Rohit played against the Australia where they scored centuries in either match. He urged fans to have patience and give newcomers like Khaleel and Siraj a chance to get accustomed to the conditions internationally. He mentioned that both the newcomers would be helpful as a replacement when one of the key bowlers is injured or needs rest. “It's okay to have one or two bad games here and there. Its fine, it’s normal,” said Tendulkar to his fans in the interview.