India vs Australia: Pacer Mohammed Siraj tears up during national anthem at SCG

As India played their third test against Australia on January 7, a video clip of an emotional Mohammed Siraj was being lauded even before the match began. The Indian pacer could be seen whipping his tears off during the national anthem at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Siraj later revealed that he got emotional remembering his late father whose dream was to see his son play test cricket. When Siraj lost his father during the start of the tour, he decided to stay back and play for his country.

"I remembered my dad during the national anthem, it was very emotional. My dad always wanted me to play Test cricket. If he were here today, he would have seen me playing for India," said Siraj during the virtual press conference.

The Hyderabad bowler was exceptional with his test debut during the Boxing Day test at Melbourne where he took five wickets. In the ongoing match as well, Siraj showed his bowling prowess when he knocked off Australian batsman David Warner.

Former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Wasim Jaffer also hailed him for showing great commitment towards playing for the country.

The Test series is currently locked at one-all after India's victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.