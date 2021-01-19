MARKET NEWS

India vs Australia Final Test Match: PM Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others congratulate Team India on historic win

India vs Australia Final Test Match: Team India has won the final Test with Australia in Brisbane on January 19 and retained the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
Image: Instagram/indiancricketteam

Image: Instagram/indiancricketteam


Team India has won the final Test with Australia in Brisbane on January 19, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went on the T20-mode to take India closer to victory. But, Sundar got out when India needed just 10 runs.

Here are the Twitter reactions to this big win for India against Australia:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO tweeted, "One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS."

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.".


 BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced on twitter, "The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba."



Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Australia #cricket #India #Risabh Pant #Sports
first published: Jan 19, 2021 02:47 pm

