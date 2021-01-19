India vs Australia Final Test Match: PM Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others congratulate Team India on historic win

Image: Instagram/indiancricketteam

Team India has won the final Test with Australia in Brisbane on January 19, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went on the T20-mode to take India closer to victory. But, Sundar got out when India needed just 10 runs.

Here are the Twitter reactions to this big win for India against Australia:



We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021



One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021



Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021



The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia#AUSvIND#Gabba— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia#AUSvIND#Gabba— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021



EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers