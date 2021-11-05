India v Scotland: India win big to tick off checkboxes

India's Rohit Sharma bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

At the end of the first innings, with India having bowled Scotland out for a measly 85, head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour and mentor MS Dhoni were seen staring at a clumsily held bit of paper, likely holding the net run rate situation that gave India their best chance to get the maximum out of this game.

In the run chase, that bit of paper was almost deemed irrelevant by a belligerent KL Rahul and a ravishing Rohit Sharma. Boundaries flew to all parts of the ground as the opening duo, who could barely put bat to ball in the first couple of games, showcased their range in this format.

With the equation clear enough for India and the clarity to just go out there and play their shots, Rohit and Rahul thrived, almost raising question marks on their lack of intent in the big games earlier in the tournament.

It didn't matter on Friday as the two cashed in on some ordinary new ball bowling to pummel Scotland and give their side the best shot at qualifying if at all other results go their way. India needed to get to 86 (the target) in 7.1 overs to go past New Zealand and Afghanistan in terms of NRR before the run chase began and they did it in 6.3 overs to ace the equation.

Rahul completed a spectacular 18-ball fifty, studded with some delightful strokes, but was dismissed next ball as India's celebrations were delayed. None of this would have been possible if not for a ruthless bowling display from India, helped by some aggressive intent from the Scotland batters earlier in the game.

Virat Kohli, on his birthday, won the toss for a change and inserted the opposition in. George Munsey was on the charge from the first over as he clubbed Jasprit Bumrah for a six. Kyle Coetzer was cleaned up Bumrah in the Indian's second over, but Munsey continued to worry India, who clearly wanted to bowl the Scotts out for a paltry total.

Reverse sweeps came off Munsey thick and fast as he stole three fours off a Ravichandran Ashwin over and it just seemed like India's efforts to peg Scotland back early weren't bearing fruit. A loose stroke from Munsey off Mohammed Shami's first ball gave India the much-needed breakthrough and they cashed in.

Ravindra Jadeja came in to put a leash on not just the scoring rate, but also the nimble-footedness of the Scotland batters. The sweeps became more difficult to execute as Jadeja targeted the stumps and denied room.

Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross fell in Jadeja's first over and the left-arm spinner added one more later in the innings to finish with enviable figures of 3/15. It wasn't all Jadeja, though, with Shami showcasing his range with some excellent yorkers.

Scotland continued to lose wickets at frequent intervals, with the stand between Mark Watt and Michael Leask late in the game giving them some respite. Once Jadeja got through that stand, Shami stepped in to wipe up the tail. Even at 81/6, with Calum MacLeod still in the middle, a three-figure total on board never appeared to be in doubt but Shami turned that around in one over.

He had MacLeod bowled and then a run out off the next ball ensued as Scotland sunk further. A searing yorker to Alasdair Evans reduced Scotland to nine down before Bumrah returned to take the last one. India had their desired result from the first innings, bowling the opposition out for just 85. It was all down to the top-order then, and they executed their job to perfection as India completed a near-perfect night. Will it be enough? We'll have to wait for that, but whatever India could do, they did right.

India vs Scotland Final score

Scotland 85 all out in 17.4 overs (Munsey 24, Shami 3/15, Jadeja 3/15) lost to India 89/2 in 6.3 overs (Rahul 50, Rohit 30, Watt 1/20)