India Tour of England records strong viewership on TV, 30% higher than 2018 series

With team India performing well at Lords, India's tour of England is recording strong viewership on TV.

Sony Sports which is the official broadcaster of the ongoing series registered eight million impressions for the final day of the second test match between England and India, according to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), a TV measurement audience service.

Impressions are defined as the number of individuals of a target audience, averaged across minutes.

The data suggests that impressions for the final day of the second test match between England and India is the highest ever on pay sports channels for a test match day featuring the Indian team playing away from home.

The network claims that viewership for the ongoing India's tour of England on Sony Sports has been the highest for a bilateral test match series outside India featuring the Indian cricket team in the past three years.

In fact, the average ratings for the current series so far is almost 30 percent higher than the 2018 series featuring the same teams, the channel said.

While the first test match was a draw at Trent Bridge due to rains, India won the second test at Lords by beating home team by 151 runs. And the average ratings grew by almost 70 percent on the final day of the test in anticipation of team India’s victory.

The final session of the match which had team England bundled out for 120 runs registered an average viewership of 10.7 million impressions, making it one of the most watch test match sessions in recent years, the channel added.

Along with viewership, the India tour of England series has attracted advertiser interest as well. For the series, 12 sponsors came on board.

The sponsors which have signed up for the series include Mahindra & Mahindra, Byju’s, Pan Bahar, PharmEasy, Fogg, WhatsApp, Samsung, MRF, Cars 24, Ultratech, Airtel and Kent.

Following India’s win at Lords, more brands have come on board, the channel said.