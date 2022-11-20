 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

India tour of Australia will be the litmus to test for Hockey World Cup 2023 preparedness

Arun Janardhan
Nov 20, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Team India is going in with added onus on fitness, coach Graham Reid’s calming influence on players and a balance of youth and experience. The Australia series will help set expectations for the more prestigious events to follow next year.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 23-player India squad in Australia. The team is set to play five matches, from November 26 - December 4, 2022. (Image: Twitter via TheHockeyIndia)

It will be more than three-and-a-half months since Australia beat India 7-0 in the men’s hockey final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when the two teams will meet again. India will play a five-match series in Australia starting November 26, which will also be a preparation for next year’s FIH (International Hockey Federation) World Cup and the Asian Games.

On paper, besides the convincing victory last time, Australia have the advantage of ranking No. 1 against India’s fifth and the benefit of playing at home. While Australia also have an overall better head-to-head record, they beat India by another large margin, 7-1, in the Tokyo Olympics last year that adds to India’s run of poor scores against this opponent.

“Obviously, we were disappointed with results,” said Manpreet Singh, who captained the Indian team in Tokyo, over the phone on Friday. “Never thought they would get such big margins, especially in the Commonwealth Games because that was the final. But this is important for young players, to gain in confidence, to grow and a good preparation for the World Cup. We will see (in Australia) what we have done well and where we can improve.”

Singh, one of the Indian team’s most experienced players, takes solace from the fact that India has also run Australia close on a few occasions. The 2016 Champions Trophy final was goalless at full time before Australia prevailed (3-1) in a shootout. The story repeated in the 2018 Champions Trophy which ended 1-1 in the final before Australia again came through the shootout with a 3-1 win.

Also read: Morning Stars | India hockey captain Manpreet Singh: I’d love to have breakfast with Ronaldo - no cola, of course

“They (the Australians) are hockey players too like us. With good teams, you have to defend well because if they get a chance and score, they will have an advantage. Any good team, be it Australia, Belgium, Netherlands, we have to convert goals or convert them into penalty corners because chances are limited,” said Singh, a day before leaving for Australia.