India squads for New Zealand, Bangladesh tour disappoint a few

The BCCI announced squads for the tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh (Image credit: BCCI/Twitter)

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Bangladesh immediately after the completion of the T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue play white ball cricket in New Zealand, with three T20s and as many ODIs scheduled across a fortnight starting on November 18.

The team then moves closer to home with a tour of Bangladesh to play three ODIs and two Test matches before it flies back to India in time for the New Year.

A few of the top stars have been rested for the NZ white-ball tour, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and more given time off to recover from the T20 World Cup. The team returns to full strength for the tour of Bangladesh, however.

Quite a few players have missed out on both tours, with four of them taking to social media to vent their disappointment with the snub.

The most notable absentee is explosive opener Prithvi Shaw, who didn't find a spot despite openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma resting for the NZ tour. He put up a story on Instagram of Sai Baba, captioning it "Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba".

He will be bitterly disappointed after displaying good form in recent weeks in the domestic circuit. He scored a brilliant century for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy opening match, slamming the East Zone bowlers in Chennai for a superb knock of 121 (113). He also put in big-match performances against Central Zone with scores of 60 and 142 to help his side win the game by 79 runs.

His Midas touch continued in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with sizzling knocks of 134 and 55, which helped Mumbai beat Assam and Mizoram respectively.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was more scathing in his social media post. His story read "May be you can fool me, but God is watching you mind that". Yadav last played in a Test match for India in early 2022, in the Cape Town match against South Africa. He hasn't played ODIs since 2018 and has played two T20s in 2022.

Yadav, however, is part of the squad for the Bangladesh Test series.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-hand middle-order batsman Nitish Rana reacted in a more subdued manner. Bishnoi took to Instagram and posted a story reading: "Come back is stronger than setback" while Rana tweeted a picture that said, "HOPE = Hold On, Pain Ends".

Below are the Indian squads for the two tours:

New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav