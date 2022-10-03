India-SA T20 | When a snake stopped play!

Representative image



An Ecuador fan ran onto the pitch to click a selfie with Leo Messi. Loved by everyone pic.twitter.com/chuu5jfLAH

— Arsalan

A professional match gets interrupted for various reasons; fans wanting a selfie with their favourite athlete, activists bringing awareness to a cause, and sometimes furry four-legged friends enjoying a stroll on grass.

Let us also not forget the time when a protestor parachuted (you read that right) onto the field before the Germany vs. France match in the 2021 European Championships in Munich.

However -- especially in the Indian context -- a match interrupted by a slithering reptile is not a very common sight.

In the 7th over of India's innings in the T20 match against South Africa in Guwahati, an uninvited guest halted play for a good few minutes.

A snake had made its way to the playing field as panicked South African fielders alerted the umpire of the intrusion. The ground staff sprung into action to catch the slippery reptile and escorted the 'ticketless' snake out of the stadium.

Notable interruptions

1) Symonds shows his rugby skills

The late Aussie cricketer Andrew Symonds showed off his physical prowess in 2008/09 during a One-Day international against India at the Gabba. Symonds was at the crease when a streaker ran onto the field in the direction of the right-handed batsman. That proved to be a mistake for the unclothed individual as Symonds shoulder-barged the man to a stop, with ground staff immediately taking the fallen man into custody.

2) Attaching himself to a cause

During a Premier League match in March 2022, between hosts Everton and Newcastle, a climate change activist ran onto the field and attached himself to the goalpost using a zip tie. The activist stood there calmly as ground staff furiously tried to free him, which they did eventually.



A fan has attached themselves to the goalpost by their neck at the Everton Newcastle game?????? The game has been delayed. pic.twitter.com/CYEv9vctXh — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) March 17, 2022



3) Dog; a footballer's best friend?

A friendly dog ran onto a football field during a Georgian domestic league match in 2018. The four-legged furry friend had a ball, literally and figuratively, and even got some belly rubs. However, all good things must come to an end as the players managed to guide the dog away from the field.

Lights out!



Some stadiums have poor drainage system, some stadiums have snakes coming onto the ground, some stadiums have floodlight problems. Guwahati has gotten all 3.

— Manya (@CSKian716) October 2, 2022

Back to Guwahati, and there was a further interruption. This time it was technical as, in the second innings, the stadium floodlights conked off.

This interruption was more prominent as it took nearly 15 minutes for the lights to come back to full power. This unscheduled break allowed the Indian team to reconfirm the plans with the team management. It eventually worked out as India leapfrogged South Africa to the finish line.