India hammer England by 66 runs in opening ODI

Dhawan and Kohli shared a second-wicket partnership of 105 runs that laid the foundation for Rahul and Pandya to accelerate.

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 09:39 PM IST
(File image: Reuters)

India outplayed world champions England by 66 runs in the opening ODI here on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a steep 317-run target for victory, England folded for 251 in 42.1 overs despite making a dazzling start.

Rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna turned it around remarkably after being taken to the cleaners early on to register figures of 4/54 in 8.1 overs, the best by a debutant. For England, opener Jonny Bairstow top-scored with a 66-ball 94.

His 135-run opening stand with Jason Roy (46) put England in a commanding position before their it all unravelled for the visitors. Earlier put in to bat, India produced a solid batting performance. Opener Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a 98-run effort, while skipper Virat Kohli (56), K L Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out) notched up half centuries. Earlier put in to bat, India produced a solid batting performance.

Dhawan and Kohli shared a second-wicket partnership of 105 runs that laid the foundation for Rahul and Pandya to accelerate. The Pandya-Rahul combination put together 112 runs for the sixth wicket. Later, Pandya, a left-arm spinner, also picked up a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 317 for 5 in 50 overs India: 317 for 5 in 50 overs

England: 251 all out in 42.1 overs (Jonny Bairstow 94, Jason Roy 46, Prasidh Krishna 4/54, Shardul Thakur 3/37, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/30).
first published: Mar 23, 2021 09:39 pm

