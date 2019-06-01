App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

India expresses interest to host 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan are the other countries in contention to host Asia's premier women's competition

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India is one of the three countries which have expressed interest in hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup football tournament in 2022. Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan are the other countries in contention to host Asia's premier women's competition, the AFC said.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) who hosted the tournament in 1979 and 2001 respectively as well as the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) submitted their interest to bid by the May 31, 2019 deadline," the continent's governing body said in a statement.

The three countries will now be invited to nominate their proposed venues for the tournament, with the host expected to be announced by the second quarter of 2020.

If India gets the right to host the event, it will be their second time after 1980 in Kozhikode.

India had finished runner-up twice (1980 and 1983) and third in 1981. Their last participation was in 2003.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup sets the stage for Asia's top eight teams to compete for continental glory and is one of the world's oldest women's national team competitions, with the 2022 tournament marking its 20th edition since its inauguration in 1975.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup also serves as the stage where Asia's representatives confirm their berths for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
