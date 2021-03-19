India-England Test series records highest test viewership in last five years

Image: Instagram/@icc

The recently concluded India-England Test series saw strong traction on TV.

According to Star India, the series witnessed the highest Test match viewership in the last five years.

The test series registered viewership of 1.3 million average minute audience (AMA), according to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

BARC defines AMA as the number of individuals of a target audience who view an event, averaged across minutes.

The test series recorded a cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.

“Resumption of international cricket in India after almost a year, high stakes to the series with a spot in the World Test Championship final on the line and quality opposition, provided the ideal context for the series,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India.

After the test series between India and England, Star Sports has been airing the T20 matches between the two teams. After the T20 matches, the broadcaster offer viewers India-England ODIs, followed by VIVO IPL 2021 and the World Test Championship Final.

The ongoing England's tour of India has been keeping viewers glued to their television sets right from day one. The first day of the first Test match between India and England had registered 3.8 million average minute audience (AMA), according to BARC data.

The opening day of first Test also clocked a reach of 26 million viewers. 'Reach' refers to the total number of individuals who viewed the event for at least one minute.

Broadcaster Star Sports has claimed that the first Test delivered highest opening day reach since 2019 for any Test match. Star Sports said that the consumption and reach of bilateral series on its sports channels has been growing year-on-year (YoY).

In fact, Sony which was airing India's tour of Australia that took place earlier this year, was also well received. The Test series Down Under was watched by close to 75 million viewers on Sony Sports TV channels. The entire India's tour of Australia was watched by more than 100 million viewers on television.