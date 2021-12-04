MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

India curtails tour of South Africa, T20Is to be played later; departure delayed by one week

The four T20s will be played at a later date and Cricket South Africa said it will confirm the venues for the new schedule in the next 48 hours

PTI
December 04, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
Indian Cricket Team. (PC-BCCI)

Indian Cricket Team. (PC-BCCI)

The Indian cricket team’s tour of South Africa will go ahead but the team’s departure has been postponed by a week and T20 Internationals are no longer a part of the schedule, the two boards announced on Saturday, ending the speculation surrounding the series after a new COVID-19 variant triggered anxiety.

The four T20s will be played at a later date and Cricket South Africa said it will confirm the venues for the new schedule in the next 48 hours. The Indians were originally set to leave on December 9 but the travel plans have changed, which means that the Tests are unlikely to start on December 17 as planned earlier.

India are scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs during the tour. CSA and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s statements came as the Indian Board officials met for an Annual General Meeting in Kolkata. "BCCI has confirmed (to the) CSA that (the) Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah said in a statement.

Cricket South Africa appreciated BCCI’s commitment to the series. "Cricket South Africa can confirm that the India Tour will continue as originally scheduled, with a few adjustment to the logistical arrangements, such as the arrival time of the India Team," the CSA said.

"…the tour is now confirmed and the arrival timings of the India team will be moved out by a week, to allow for effective logistical planning. CSA is pleased to announce that this tour will also take place under the strictest COVID-19 guidelines," it added in a statement.

Close

Related stories

South Africa’s discovery of the Omicron variant has caused much trepidation as cases have soared in the country. The Netherlands tour of the Rainbow Nation also had to be abandoned after the emergence of the new variant triggered panic all around the world with many countries imposing travel bans on the country. CSA also had to postpone its domestic fixtures after some of the players tested positive for the virus on arrival. However, the India A squad stayed on in South Africa raising hopes that the subsequent senior tour will go ahead. India also did not ban flights from South Africa though it put the nation in the "at risk" category.
PTI
Tags: #BCCI #cricket #CSA #India vs South Africa
first published: Dec 4, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.