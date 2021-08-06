Tokyo Olympics | Women’s hockey: Great Britain beat India 4-3 to clinch bronze medal

Great Britain's Anna-Frances Toman (left) drives against India's Vandana Katariya during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on August 6, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Great Britain’s women’s field hockey team defeated India 4-3 in the third place match to bag the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 6, 2021.

Sarah Robertson, Elena Sian Rayer, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Grace Balsdon scored for Britain. Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur scored for India.

The difference between the two teams was that India had the better share of chances but Great Britain utilised more opportunities that came their way.

While the Indian side has bagged gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, an Olympic medal has remained elusive.

The Indian women’s hockey team has never won a medal at the Summer Olympics but had finished fourth at the 1980 event. On the other hand, Great Britain were the defending champions having won the gold medal in 2016.

On August 5, the Indian men’s field hockey team had defeated Germany 5-4 in their third place match to clinch the bronze medal and end the country’s 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in the event.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)