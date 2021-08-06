MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics | Women’s hockey: Great Britain beat India 4-3 to clinch bronze medal

Tokyo Olympics 2020: While the Indian women's team has bagged gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, an Olympic medal continues to be elusive.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
Great Britain's Anna-Frances Toman (left) drives against India's Vandana Katariya during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on August 6, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Great Britain's Anna-Frances Toman (left) drives against India's Vandana Katariya during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on August 6, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Great Britain’s women’s field hockey team defeated India 4-3 in the third place match to bag the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 6, 2021.

Sarah Robertson, Elena Sian Rayer, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Grace Balsdon scored for Britain. Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur scored for India.

The difference between the two teams was that India had the better share of chances but Great Britain utilised more opportunities that came their way.

While the Indian side has bagged gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, an Olympic medal has remained elusive.

The Indian women’s hockey team has never won a medal at the Summer Olympics but had finished fourth at the 1980 event. On the other hand, Great Britain were the defending champions having won the gold medal in 2016.

Close

On August 5, the Indian men’s field hockey team had defeated Germany 5-4 in their third place match to clinch the bronze medal and end the country’s 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in the event.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics here
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Great Britain #hockey #India #Sports
first published: Aug 6, 2021 08:45 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.