    India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

    PTI
    August 18, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST
    Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

    Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan hit unbeaten half-centuries as India cruised to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday.

    Opting to bowl, Deepak Chahar, who returned to action after nearly six months, took 3 for 27, while fellow pacers Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Mohammed Siraj (1/36) were also among wickets to bowl out Zimbabwe for 189.

    Spinner Axar Patel (3/24) also accounted for three wickets. Skipper Regis Chakabva was the top-scorer with a 51-ball 35, while no. 9 Brad Evans (33 not out) and no. 10 Richard Ngarava (34) produced the highest partnership of 70 runs to provide some respectability to Zimbabwe's total.

    Chasing, Gill remained unbeaten on a stroke-filled 82, while Dhawan was not out on 81 as India romped home in 30.5 overs. Brief Score:

    Zimbabwe: 189 all out in 40.3 overs (Regis Chakabva 35, Richard Ngarava 34; Deepak Chahar 3/27, Prasidh Krishna 3/50, Axar Patel 3/24). India: 192 for no loss in 30.5 overs (Shubman Gill 82 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 81 not out).
