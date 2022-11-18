 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Ind vs NZ: First T20I called off due to rain

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

The rain did stop for a bit but barring a short period of dry spell, it continued to pour throughout at the Sky Stadium.

Representative Image

The first T20 International of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled as incessant rain made the ground unplayable here on Friday.

The rain did stop for a bit but barring a short period of dry spell, it continued to pour throughout at the Sky Stadium.

The match was ultimately called off at 8.52pm local time, about an hour less than the cut-off time of 9:46pm for a five-over a side shootout.

India are slated to play two more T20Is, followed by three ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand.

Both the teams had come in following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian T20 side with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.