IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, betting odds and where to watch

India will be looking to bounce back from their embarrassing 8-wicket defeat in the previous match when they take on New Zealand in the final ODI of the five-match series. The Kiwis have nothing but pride to play for, with India holding a 3-1 lead going into the fifth ODI at Wellington on February 3.

The Black Caps stunned the Men in Blue at Hamilton in the fourth ODI, with Trent Boult orchestrating an Indian batting collapse. In conditions conducive to swing bowling, Boult ripped through the batting line-up in a 10-over spell, finishing with 5/21.

Colin de Grandhomme, his partner in crime, wreaked havoc from the other end, finishing with 3/26 as they bowled out India for just 92 runs. The total was India’s seventh lowest in ODIs, which the Black Caps chased down with 8 wickets and 212 balls remaining. The margin in terms of balls remaining, was India’s heaviest ODI defeat.

India will be looking to make a strong response to that humiliating defeat and end the series with a 4-1 margin as opposed to 3-2.

Rohit Sharma, who will once again be leading the squad in the absence of Virat Kohli, will want to make a statement with the bat after his 200th ODI outing at Hamilton was cut short by Boult. Sharma managed to score just 7 runs off 23 balls before chipping the ball back to Boult, who took an excellent reflex catch.

The return of MS Dhoni will definitely raise the spirit of the squad as the wicketkeeper batsman missed the last two ODIs over a hamstring injury. His presence brings some much needed calm and experience to the middle order. India handed 19-year-old Shubman Gill a debut at Hamilton, but it looks likely that the youngster could miss out on a spot in the playing XI to make way for Dhoni.

Mohammed Siraj will also be expected to feature in place of Khaleel Ahmed, who failed to make an impact at Hamilton. The team management may be tempted to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar a much-deserved breather and go with Mohammed Shami, who was rested in the previous match.

New Zealand could very well be without opener Martin Guptill as he injured himself in a practise session. This would mean a likely return to the squad for Colin Munro, who has struggled for form in recent outings. Henry Nicholls, who was sent out to open the batting at Hamilton, scored an unbeaten 30 and could retain his position at the top of the order.

The conditions at Wellington are expected to be windy, with the pitch known to offer a swing to the pacers. This would give the New Zealand bowlers a large boost to their confidence, especially after the way the Indians struggled to cope with similar conditions at Hamilton.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.

Possible XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry and Trent Boult.

Players to watch out for:

MS Dhoni

Coming fresh from a Man of the Tournament performance against Australia, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 48 runs to ensure victory in the third ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. His experience was missed when the Indian batting line-up collapsed at Hamilton, as he was side-lined by a hamstring injury. The final ODI will give the veteran yet another opportunity to prove his critics wrong as questions are being raised about his inclusion in the squad for the World Cup later this year.

Ross Taylor

The explosive batsman now has scores of 93 and 37* in his last two ODIs against India. He looked exceptionally comfortable at the crease in the previous match as he toyed with the bowling attack, hitting two fours and three sixes, finishing with a strike-rate of 148.00. The Indian bowlers know that they’ll be in for trouble if he gets another start at Wellington.

