IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Preview, betting odds, possible XI and where to watch

Seifert was in blistering form as stitched a 48-run partnership off just 26 balls with Kane Williamson for the 2nd wicket. Seifert was finally dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed who castled him with a brilliant yorker in the 13th over. The batsman returned having scored 84 off 43 balls with New Zealand comfortably positioned at 134/2. (Image: AP)

India will have their eyes set on yet another record-breaking series win when they square off against New Zealand in the final T20I match of their three-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton on February 10.

With the series tied 1-1 following India’s win at Eden Park, the series-decider at Hamilton offers the Men in Blue an opportunity to record a first-ever T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

India were handed their heaviest T20I defeat in terms of runs in the opening encounter as the Kiwis romped to an 80-run victory. The Men in Blue then surprisingly came into the second match with an unchanged squad and a burning resolve to set the record straight.

Kane Williamson opted to bowl first at Eden Park but saw his side restricted to just 158/8 thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from India. Krunal Pandya was India’s standout performer with the ball finishing with figures of 3/28.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then stitched together a 79-run opening partnership to take the game away from the Kiwis. During that stand Rohit brought up his 16th T20I fifty and also moved to the top of the T20I run-scorers charts by surpassing Martin Guptill. After both openers departed, Rishabh Pant steered India to victory with a 28-ball 40 with 7 wickets remaining.

Team News

Going by their track record in the last two games, it is highly unlikely that India will make any changes to their squad for the final match. Although, there has been a growing clamour to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI, yet if that happens it will most likely be in a like-for-like replacement for Yuzvendra Chahal who hasn’t been too impressive. Chahal has picked up just one wicket from the last two matches while leaking 72 runs.

On the batting front India looked pretty solid and wouldn’t want to make any major changes. However, the venue could bring back bitter memories from that 4th ODI fixture where they were bowled out for a paltry 92 runs. Trent Boult, who isn't included in the Kiwi squad, was India’s tormentor in-chief that day, but Tim Southee could very well take on that role if conditions are once again conducive to swing bowling.

It looks unlikely that New Zealand too would want to make any changes to their side. However, Mitchell Santner looked in considerable pain after he edged a ball into his knee in the 2nd match. If he isn’t fit enough to participate then Jimmy Neesham could come in to replace him.

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Players to watch out for:

Rohit Sharma

Captaining the side in Virat Kohli’s absence, Sharma will be eager to end the series on a high, following the humiliating defeat in the first match. He went past Martin Guptill to occupy the no. 1 spot on the T20I run-getters charts with a 29-ball 50 in the second match and will be eager to add to his tally at Hamilton.

Colin de Grandhomme

The all-rounder showed signs of a return to his destructive best when he rescued New Zealand from a precarious position of 50/4 with a 28-ball 50 in the previous match. His counterattacking innings helped the Kiwis post a respectable target of 158, but Grandhomme will not be content with that and will be looking to play a key-role in helping his team clinch the series at Hamilton.

Form guide: (recent first)

New Zealand – L W W L L

India – W L W NR W

