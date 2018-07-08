IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Highlights: Rohit Sharma's ton takes India to a 7-wicket victory

That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Stay tuned for more news and updates from India's tour of England. Till next time, Goodbye!
Jul 08, 10:08 PM (IST)
Great team effort by India to win the series.After the limited over series win in SA,another very impressive performance. The bowlers did a great job to pull things back & @ImRo45 , @imVkohli , @hardikpandya7 made the chase look easy. May we continue with the momentum #IndvsEng
Fantastic win from India. The bowlers were outstanding to restrict England below 200 on that surface and @ImRo45 makes it look so easy. 3rd T20I 💯 and as effortless as ever. 6th successive T20 series win from this special side #IndvsEng
Jordan to bowl the 19th over. He pitches the first ball full outside off and Rohit crashes it over extra cover for a FOUR. He then picks up a single to bring up his 100! What an innings this has been from the Indian opener. Pandya finishes things in style as he reads the slower delivery carting it over long on for a SIX.
India win the series 2-1.
Ind 201/3 after 18.4 overs.
Jul 08, 09:56 PM (IST)
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (56)
Jul 08, 09:55 PM (IST)
Willey back into the attack. Rohit shuffles across to the off stump and paddles the ball over deep backward square leg for a FOUR. Pandya then slices the 4th delivery over wide long off for a SIX. He follows that up with another slice this time taking one hand off the bat as the ball goes square of the wicket for a FOUR. Pandya looks like he's in a hurry to end things here as he guides the last ball down past third man for another FOUR.
India need 9 runs from 12 balls to win.
Ind 190/3 after 18 overs.
Jul 08, 09:50 PM (IST)
Ball comes back to bowl his 3rd over. Pandya lofts the first ball over the man at mid-off for a FOUR. He then follows that up with a beautiful shot, opening the face of the bat and guiding the ball past the third man for back-to-back FOURs. Rohit Sharma wants a bit of the action now as he pulls hard at the 4th ball sending it past deep square for a FOUR. 15 runs come off the over.
Ind 170/3 after 17 overs.
Jul 08, 09:44 PM (IST)
Rashid comes back into the attack. He does well to give away just 4 runs in the over. England have managed to slow India down a bit in the previous two overs.
Ind 155/3 after 16 overs.
Jul 08, 09:41 PM (IST)
Jordan to continue. He gives away just 3 runs off the first 4 balls. CAUGHT! Kohli tries to smash the 5th ball straight down the ground but hits it straight into Jordan who does well to hold onto it and dismiss the Indian skipper. Jordan ends the over with a dot ball as Pandya is the new man in. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
Ind 151/3 after 15 overs.
Jul 08, 09:39 PM (IST)
WICKET! Kohli c & b Jordan 43 (29)
Jul 08, 09:35 PM (IST)
Plunkett to bowl his 3rd over. He sends the 2nd delivery full outside off and Kohli stumbles on the back foot but hits that with power sending the ball over long-off for a flat SIX. Well for the third time in this game the ball is damaged and has to replaced. It doesn't matter as Rohit finds the gap at cover to end the over with a FOUR. 13 runs off that over.
India need 51 runs from 36 balls to win.
Ind 148/2 after 14 overs.
Jul 08, 09:29 PM (IST)
Jordan back into the attack. He starts well giving away just 4 runs from the first 5 balls. He sends down a full toss on the last ball of the over and Rohit flicks it over deep square leg for a SIX.
Ind 135/2 after 13 overs.
Jul 08, 09:24 PM (IST)
Rashid to continue. Kohli dances down the track and launches the ball over long-on with a clean swing of his bat for a SIX. 9 runs come off the over. India seem to be cruising to victory at the moment.
Ind 125/2 after 12 overs.
Jul 08, 09:20 PM (IST)
Plunkett back into the attack. He pitches the 4th ball short and Rohit happily pulls it over deep midwicket for a SIX. Rohit follows up that shot with a deft touch sending the ball down to the third man boundary for a FOUR. 16 runs come off the over.
Ind 116/2 after 11 overs.
Jul 08, 09:16 PM (IST)
Rashid continues his spell. His first delivery is a bit too short and Kohli cuts it past backward point for a FOUR. 9 runs come off the over as India reach the 100-run mark.
Ind 100/2 after 10 overs.
Jul 08, 09:14 PM (IST)
Stokes to continue. He sends in a short delivery over the shoulder of Rohit which hits him on the gloves and goes over the head of Buttler for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for Rohit coming off just 28 balls. Stokes does well to give away just singles off the next 4 balls.
Ind 91/2 after 9 overs.
Jul 08, 09:11 PM (IST)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 52 (28)
Jul 08, 09:10 PM (IST)
Adil Rashid enters the attack. He pitches the first ball short outside off and Rohit drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs. Rashid sends another shorter length delivery and this time Rohit plays a late cut sending the ball wide of short third man for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
Ind 82/2 after 8 overs.
Jul 08, 09:06 PM (IST)
Ben Stokes comes into the attack. He starts really well varying his deliveries and giving away just 2 runs in the over. England are pulling India back after that quick start.
Ind 72/2 after 7 overs.
Jul 08, 09:04 PM (IST)
Ball back into the attack. He starts with a shorter length delivery outside off and Rahul pulls it sending the ball high over deep backward square leg for a SIX. CAUGHT! What a catch. Rahul tries to hit the ball straight down the ground but gets more height on it that distance. Chris Jordan ran a long way before putting in a full length dive to take the catch and dismiss the dangerous batsman.
Captain Kohli is the new man in and he flicks the 5th ball past the man at midwicket for a FOUR. The timing on that shot was just exquisite.
Ind 70/2 after 6 overs.
Jul 08, 08:57 PM (IST)
WICKET! KL Rahul c Jordan b Ball 19 (10)
Jul 08, 08:56 PM (IST)
Liam Plunkett comes into the attack. He pitches the 2nd delivery full and outside off and Rohit sliced it over extra cover for a FOUR. Plunket once again pitches the 5th ball outside off and this time it's Rahul who goes for the lofted drive over third man for a SIX. 13 runs come off the over.
Ind 56/1 after 5 overs.
Jul 08, 08:51 PM (IST)
Chris Jordan comes into the attack. Rohit greets him with a FOUR carving the full length outside off delivery through the covers with a drive. Rohit then pumps the 4th ball straight down the ground for a SIX. The ball has to be replaced again as it loses shape after smashing into the concrete. Jordan goes for the shorter length delivery and Rohit pulls it over fine leg for back-to-back SIXES.
Ind 43/1 after 4 overs.
Jul 08, 08:45 PM (IST)
Willey continues. CAUGHT! What a catch by Jake Ball. Dhawan tries to flick the ball past short fine leg but Ball dives to his left and holds onto the ball beautifully to dismisses the opener.
KL Rahul is the new man in and he immediately gets off the mark as he punches the ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. Just 6 runs off the over.
Ind 27/1 after 3 overs.
Jul 08, 08:40 PM (IST)
WICKET! Dhawan c J Ball b Willey 5 (3)
Jul 08, 08:40 PM (IST)
Jake Ball is brought into the attack. He sends in a waist high delivery to Rohit to start the over and the Indian opener happily pulls it past short fine leg for a FOUR. Ball does well to give away just 2 runs off the next 4 balls but Rohit clips the last ball past deep square for a FOUR.
Ind 21/0 after 2 overs.
Jul 08, 08:37 PM (IST)
Willey starts well with two dot balls. Rohit Sharma shuffles out of his crease and lifts the 3rd delivery over midwicket for a SIX. What a way to get off the mark. Dhawan gets in on the act too and plays a beautiful cover drive on the very first ball he faces sending it racing for a FOUR. Good start this for India.
highlights
India beat England by 7 wickets.
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (56)
WICKET! Kohli c & b Jordan 43 (29)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 52 (28)
WICKET! KL Rahul c Jordan b Ball 19 (10)
WICKET! Dhawan c J Ball b Willey 5 (3)
India need 199 from 20 overs to win.
WICKET! Jordan run out (Dhoni) 3 (3)
WICKET! Plunkett c Dhoni b Kaul 9 (4)
WICKET! Willey b U Yadav 1 (2)
WICKET! Stokes c Kohli b Pandya 14 (10)
WICKET! Hales c Dhoni b Pandya 30 (24)
WICKET! E Morgan c Dhoni b Pandya 6 (9)
WICKET! Roy c Dhoni b Chahar 67 (31)
WICKET! Buttler b S Kaul 34 (21)
Teams
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Stay tuned for more news and updates from India's tour of England. Till next time, Goodbye!
India beat England by 7 wickets.
Jordan to bowl the 19th over. He pitches the first ball full outside off and Rohit crashes it over extra cover for a FOUR. He then picks up a single to bring up his 100! What an innings this has been from the Indian opener. Pandya finishes things in style as he reads the slower delivery carting it over long on for a SIX.
India win the series 2-1.
Ind 201/3 after 18.4 overs.
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (56)
Willey back into the attack. Rohit shuffles across to the off stump and paddles the ball over deep backward square leg for a FOUR. Pandya then slices the 4th delivery over wide long off for a SIX. He follows that up with another slice this time taking one hand off the bat as the ball goes square of the wicket for a FOUR. Pandya looks like he's in a hurry to end things here as he guides the last ball down past third man for another FOUR.
India need 9 runs from 12 balls to win.
Ind 190/3 after 18 overs.
Ball comes back to bowl his 3rd over. Pandya lofts the first ball over the man at mid-off for a FOUR. He then follows that up with a beautiful shot, opening the face of the bat and guiding the ball past the third man for back-to-back FOURs. Rohit Sharma wants a bit of the action now as he pulls hard at the 4th ball sending it past deep square for a FOUR. 15 runs come off the over.
Ind 170/3 after 17 overs.
Rashid comes back into the attack. He does well to give away just 4 runs in the over. England have managed to slow India down a bit in the previous two overs.
Ind 155/3 after 16 overs.
Jordan to continue. He gives away just 3 runs off the first 4 balls. CAUGHT! Kohli tries to smash the 5th ball straight down the ground but hits it straight into Jordan who does well to hold onto it and dismiss the Indian skipper. Jordan ends the over with a dot ball as Pandya is the new man in. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
Ind 151/3 after 15 overs.
WICKET! Kohli c & b Jordan 43 (29)
Plunkett to bowl his 3rd over. He sends the 2nd delivery full outside off and Kohli stumbles on the back foot but hits that with power sending the ball over long-off for a flat SIX. Well for the third time in this game the ball is damaged and has to replaced. It doesn't matter as Rohit finds the gap at cover to end the over with a FOUR. 13 runs off that over.
India need 51 runs from 36 balls to win.
Ind 148/2 after 14 overs.
Jordan back into the attack. He starts well giving away just 4 runs from the first 5 balls. He sends down a full toss on the last ball of the over and Rohit flicks it over deep square leg for a SIX.
Ind 135/2 after 13 overs.
Rashid to continue. Kohli dances down the track and launches the ball over long-on with a clean swing of his bat for a SIX. 9 runs come off the over. India seem to be cruising to victory at the moment.
Ind 125/2 after 12 overs.
Plunkett back into the attack. He pitches the 4th ball short and Rohit happily pulls it over deep midwicket for a SIX. Rohit follows up that shot with a deft touch sending the ball down to the third man boundary for a FOUR. 16 runs come off the over.
Ind 116/2 after 11 overs.
Rashid continues his spell. His first delivery is a bit too short and Kohli cuts it past backward point for a FOUR. 9 runs come off the over as India reach the 100-run mark.
Ind 100/2 after 10 overs.
Stokes to continue. He sends in a short delivery over the shoulder of Rohit which hits him on the gloves and goes over the head of Buttler for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for Rohit coming off just 28 balls. Stokes does well to give away just singles off the next 4 balls.
Ind 91/2 after 9 overs.
FIFTY up for Rohit! 52 (28)
Adil Rashid enters the attack. He pitches the first ball short outside off and Rohit drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs. Rashid sends another shorter length delivery and this time Rohit plays a late cut sending the ball wide of short third man for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
Ind 82/2 after 8 overs.
Ben Stokes comes into the attack. He starts really well varying his deliveries and giving away just 2 runs in the over. England are pulling India back after that quick start.
Ind 72/2 after 7 overs.
Ball back into the attack. He starts with a shorter length delivery outside off and Rahul pulls it sending the ball high over deep backward square leg for a SIX. CAUGHT! What a catch. Rahul tries to hit the ball straight down the ground but gets more height on it that distance. Chris Jordan ran a long way before putting in a full length dive to take the catch and dismiss the dangerous batsman.
Captain Kohli is the new man in and he flicks the 5th ball past the man at midwicket for a FOUR. The timing on that shot was just exquisite.
Ind 70/2 after 6 overs.
WICKET! KL Rahul c Jordan b Ball 19 (10)
Liam Plunkett comes into the attack. He pitches the 2nd delivery full and outside off and Rohit sliced it over extra cover for a FOUR. Plunket once again pitches the 5th ball outside off and this time it's Rahul who goes for the lofted drive over third man for a SIX. 13 runs come off the over.
Ind 56/1 after 5 overs.
Chris Jordan comes into the attack. Rohit greets him with a FOUR carving the full length outside off delivery through the covers with a drive. Rohit then pumps the 4th ball straight down the ground for a SIX. The ball has to be replaced again as it loses shape after smashing into the concrete. Jordan goes for the shorter length delivery and Rohit pulls it over fine leg for back-to-back SIXES.
Ind 43/1 after 4 overs.
Willey continues. CAUGHT! What a catch by Jake Ball. Dhawan tries to flick the ball past short fine leg but Ball dives to his left and holds onto the ball beautifully to dismisses the opener.
KL Rahul is the new man in and he immediately gets off the mark as he punches the ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. Just 6 runs off the over.
Ind 27/1 after 3 overs.
WICKET! Dhawan c J Ball b Willey 5 (3)
Jake Ball is brought into the attack. He sends in a waist high delivery to Rohit to start the over and the Indian opener happily pulls it past short fine leg for a FOUR. Ball does well to give away just 2 runs off the next 4 balls but Rohit clips the last ball past deep square for a FOUR.
Ind 21/0 after 2 overs.
Willey starts well with two dot balls. Rohit Sharma shuffles out of his crease and lifts the 3rd delivery over midwicket for a SIX. What a way to get off the mark. Dhawan gets in on the act too and plays a beautiful cover drive on the very first ball he faces sending it racing for a FOUR. Good start this for India.
Ind 11/0 after the first over.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.