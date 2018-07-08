IND vs ENG 3rd ODI T20I Live cricket updates: Jake Ball dismisses Rahul for 19 (10)

Adil Rashid enters the attack. He pitches the first ball short outside off and Rohit drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs. Rashid sends another shorter length delivery and this time Rohit plays a late cut sending the ball wide of short third man for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
Ind 82/2 after the 8 overs.
Jul 08, 09:06 PM (IST)
Ben Stokes comes into the attack. He starts really well varying his deliveries and giving away just 2 runs in the over. England are pulling India back after that quick start.
Ind 72/2 after the 7 overs.
Jul 08, 09:04 PM (IST)
Ball back into the attack. He starts with a shorter length delivery outside off and Rahul pulls it sending the ball high over deep backward square leg for a SIX. CAUGHT! What a catch. Rahul tries to hit the ball straight down the ground but gets more height on it that distance. Chris Jordan ran a long way before putting in a full length dive to take the catch and dismiss the dangerous batsman.
Captain Kohli is the new man in and he flicks the 5th ball past the man at midwicket for a FOUR. The timing on that shot was just exquisite.
Ind 70/2 after the 6 overs.
Jul 08, 08:57 PM (IST)
WICKET! KL Rahul c Jordan b Ball 19 (10)
Jul 08, 08:56 PM (IST)
Liam Plunkett comes into the attack. He pitches the 2nd delivery full and outside off and Rohit sliced it over extra cover for a FOUR. Plunket once again pitches the 5th ball outside off and this time it's Rahul who goes for the lofted drive over third man for a SIX. 13 runs come off the over.
Ind 56/1 after the 5 overs.
Jul 08, 08:51 PM (IST)
Chris Jordan comes into the attack. Rohit greets him with a FOUR carving the full length outside off delivery through the covers with a drive. Rohit then pumps the 4th ball straight down the ground for a SIX. The ball has to be replaced again as it loses shape after smashing into the concrete. Jordan goes for the shorter length delivery and Rohit pulls it over fine leg for back-to-back SIXES.
Ind 43/1 after the 4 overs.
Jul 08, 08:45 PM (IST)
Willey continues. CAUGHT! What a catch by Jake Ball. Dhawan tries to flick the ball past short fine leg but Ball dives to his left and holds onto the ball beautifully to dismisses the opener.
KL Rahul is the new man in and he immediately gets off the mark as he punches the ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. Just 6 runs off the over.
Ind 27/1 after the 3 overs.
Jul 08, 08:40 PM (IST)
WICKET! Dhawan c J Ball b Willey 5 (3)
Jul 08, 08:40 PM (IST)
Jake Ball is brought into the attack. He sends in a waist high delivery to Rohit to start the over and the Indian opener happily pulls it past short fine leg for a FOUR. Ball does well to give away just 2 runs off the next 4 balls but Rohit clips the last ball past deep square for a FOUR.
Ind 21/0 after the 2 overs.
Jul 08, 08:37 PM (IST)
Willey starts well with two dot balls. Rohit Sharma shuffles out of his crease and lifts the 3rd delivery over midwicket for a SIX. What a way to get off the mark. Dhawan gets in on the act too and plays a beautiful cover drive on the very first ball he faces sending it racing for a FOUR. Good start this for India.
Ind 11/0 after the first over.
Jul 08, 08:31 PM (IST)
David Willey to bowl the first over for England.
Jul 08, 08:30 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan step out to open the batting for India.
Jul 08, 08:26 PM (IST)
This is actually a pretty good comeback from India. England looked like they might get 230!!
Kaul back to bowl his final over. CAUGHT! Kaul sends the 3rd ball full and outside off stump and Plunkett who was looking for the scoop only got an edge to it and Dhoni takes his fifth catch behind the wicket.
Adil Rashid is the new man in and he guides the first ball he faces between third man and backward point for a FOUR.
RUN OUT! That was excellent by Dhoni. He had his right glove off before the ball was bowled anticipating a quick run. Rashid missed the ball and Jordan was trying to steal a single but Dhoni takes aim and hits the wickets.
ENG 198-9 after 20 overs.
Jul 08, 08:16 PM (IST)
WICKET! Jordan run out (Dhoni) 3 (3)
Jul 08, 08:08 PM (IST)
WICKET! Plunkett c Dhoni b Kaul 9 (4)
Jul 08, 08:08 PM (IST)
Yadav to bowl the 19th. BOWLED! Willey tries to block the Yorker pitched outside off stump but only manages to send the ball onto his stumps. Plunkett is the new man in and doesn’t waste time muscling the very first ball over midwicket for a SIX. 10 runs off the over.
ENG 191-7 after 19 overs.
Jul 08, 08:05 PM (IST)
WICKET! Willey b U Yadav 1 (2)
Jul 08, 08:04 PM (IST)
Pandya to bowl his final over. CAUGHT! Stokes tries to pull at the delivery outside off stump but only sends it straight to long-off where Kohli makes no mistake in taking the catch.
Bairstow tries to keep up the run-rate muscling the 5th ball over extra-cover for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Bairstow tries to go for the square drive on the last ball but only gets a thick edge on the ball which carries to Dhoni behind the stumps. That’s Pandya’s 4th wicket today, what a spell he has had.
ENG 181-6 after 18 overs.
Jul 08, 07:58 PM (IST)
WICKET! Stokes c Kohli b Pandya 14 (10)
Jul 08, 07:56 PM (IST)
Yadav to bowl his 3rd over. He loses his line on the first ball sending a full toss down leg side which Bairstow helps along fine leg for a FOUR. Yadav goes full again and this time Bairstow smashes it over deep cover for a SIX. Stokes moves around in his crease on the 4th delivery and guides the leg stump Yorker to fine leg for a FOUR. 16 runs come off that over.
ENG 175-4 after 17 overs
Jul 08, 07:50 PM (IST)
Kaul back into the attack. He goes for the Yorker on the 2nd delivery but only sends the ball full outside off and Stokes slices it past short third man for a FOUR. Stokes swings hard at the 5th delivery and even loses the bat as it flies out from his hand but only gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
ENG 159-4 after 16 overs.
Jul 08, 07:46 PM (IST)
Chahar to bowl his final over. Bairstow plays out two dot balls but then whips the 5th delivery over midwicket for a SIX. 10 runs come off that over as England reach the 150 mark.
ENG 150-4 after 15 overs.
Jul 08, 07:43 PM (IST)
Pandya continues. DROPPED! Pandya pitches the first ball outside off and Morgan just lost his shape as he went for the big shot. The ball went high up and Chahal tried to track back from extra cover but the ball was going over his head. He tries to take the catch above his head but falls over backwards hitting his head hard on the ground. Chahal has to leave the ground for treatment as play continues.
CAUGHT! Pandya sends down a similar delivery and Morgan once again mistimes his shot sending the ball high up. This time Dhoni gets under it and takes the catch just before tumbling over the wickets but holding onto the ball.
Hales plays a beautifully timed hook shot sending the 5th delivery over deep backward square leg for a SIX. CAUGHT! Hales doesn’t read the slower delivery and tries to guide it to third man but only gets an edge to it as Dhoni laps up the ball between his gloves.
ENG 140-4 after 14 overs.
Jul 08, 07:40 PM (IST)
WICKET! Hales c Dhoni b Pandya 30 (24)
Jul 08, 07:37 PM (IST)
WICKET! E Morgan c Dhoni b Pandya 6 (9)
Jul 08, 07:35 PM (IST)
Chahal to bowl out. He gives away just 4 runs off the first 4 balls. Hales then reaches out and cuts the 5th delivery down the off-side for a FOUR. Chahal gets his length wrong on the last delivery and Hales punches the fuller delivery down long-on for back-to-back FOURs. 12 runs off that over.
ENG 132-2 after 13 overs.
Jul 08, 07:30 PM (IST)
Pandya back into the attack. He has a much better over than his first one giving away just 2 runs in it. Good comeback from Pandya after an expensive first over.
