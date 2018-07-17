IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE: Morgan and Root keep up the scoring for England

Live now
Jul 17, 2018 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kuldeep continues. He offers too much flight on the first delivery and Root times his drive brilliantly for a FOUR through the covers which also brings up his FIFTY. Morgan steps out on the last delivery and hammers the ball past Kuldeep for a FOUR. 9 runs come off the over.
England 152/2 after 25 overs.
Shardul Thakur back into the attack. He pitches the second ball short and Root ducks to get out of the way as the Umpire calls it a wide. 5 runs come off the over as the batsmen stick to picking up singles. Root is batting on 49 and it doesn’t look like he is going to throw away his wicket anytime soon.
England 143/2 after 24 overs.
Kuldeep back into the attack. He pitches the 3rd delivery on leg stump and Root flicks it to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. Kuldeep responds with three dot balls to end the over. Just the 4 runs off the over.
England 138/2 after 23 overs.
Chahal sticks to his length well in the over giving away just 3 runs. India need to pick up a few wickets here before they run out of spin options.
England 134/2 after 22 overs.
Raina continues his spell. Morgan steps out on the 4th delivery and plays a brilliant inside-out shot over cover for a FOUR. Raina pitches the next ball a bit too full outside off and Morgan plays a drive that just beats the man at cover for back-to-back FOURs. 10 runs off the over.
England 131/2 after 21 overs.
Chahal continues after the drinks break. He starts well with 4 dot balls. He pitches the 5th ball a fraction short and Root picks up a single playing the ball down to sweeper cover. Morgan pinches another single to end the over. Just 2 runs come off it.
England 121/2 after 20 overs.
Suresh Raina comes into the attack. He starts well giving away just 2 runs off the first 5 deliveries. He sends in a shorter length delivery to end the over and Morgan gets his front leg out of the way and finds the midwicket fence with ease for a FOUR.
England 119/2 after 19 overs.
Chahal sticks to his length well in the over starting with 5 dot balls. Morgan dances down the track on the 3rd delivery but is beaten by the spin and gets hit on the pads. He finally manages to grab a single off the last ball depriving Chahal of a maiden over.
England 113/2 after 18 overs.
Kuldeep keeps the bowling tight in the over giving away just 4 runs with 3 dot balls. India need wickets from their spinners which doesn’t seem to be happening here.
England 112/2 after 17 overs.
Chahal starts the over with a shorter length delivery and Root flicks it past short midwicket to pick up a couple. Good over by Chahal giving away just 5 runs in it.
England 108/2 after 16 overs.
Kuldeep continues. Kohli sends in a needless throw at the bowlers end with the batsman well inside his crease and the ball runs away as the batsmen pick up a couple of runs from the overthrow. Morgan plays a beautifully timed reverse sweep on the 4th ball to pick up 3 runs.
England 103/2 after 15 overs.
Chahal starts well with 3 dot balls but sends a full toss on the 4th delivery and Root duly dispatches it for FOUR, sweeping it past midwicket on one knee. India just cannot afford to give away runs cheaply here.
England 96/2 after 14 overs.
Kuldeep to continue. Root skips forward and times his drive brilliantly on the 2nd delivery, Dhawan seems well placed to stop the ball but a misfield lets the ball escape for a FOUR. 6 runs come off the over.
England 91/2 after 13 overs.
Chahal continues. He’s finding some great spin on the surface here. There’s a big shout for LBW on the 4th delivery as Morgan completely misreads the turn but Kohli decides against the review as the ball seems to have been missing the leg stump. Just 1 run comes off that over.
England 85/2 after 12 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. He sends in a half-tracker on the 4th delivery and Root pulls it past deep backward square leg for a FOUR. Just 6 runs off the over.
England 84/2 after 11 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack. Kohli decides to go with spin early here and gets an immediate result. Root tries to steal a single off the first delivery and Hardik gets across in a flash from midwicket and sends a throw to Dhoni. The throw was going off target but Dhoni does brilliantly collecting the ball by extending his arm ahead of the stumps and taking the bails off with an forward dive to dismiss Vince who was just inches short of safety.
Chahal pitches the 4th delivery short and Morgan happily slaps it through the covers to get off the mark with a FOUR. Just 4 runs off that over.
England 78/2 after 10 overs.
Thakur continues his spell. He pitches the 2nd ball short and Root duly pulls the ball behind square on the leg side for FOUR. Kohli leaves the pitch after that delivery, he seems frustrated with the length his bowlers are bowling. Thakur manages to contain the boundaries on the next four balls.
England 74/1 after 9 overs.
Bhuvneshwar continues. Vince plays a really classy stroke, punching the shorter first delivery though covers for a FOUR. The batsmen pick up singles off the next two balls before Vince once again finds the boundary clipping another shorter delivery past short fine leg for a FOUR. Bhuvi responds with 2 dot balls to end the over.
England 67/1 after 8 overs.
Thakur continues. Root shows his class now, he stands tall and crunches the 2nd ball through point for a FOUR. Root then misses the flick on the next ball and the ball evades Dhoni down leg side going for FOUR leg byes. Bairstow’s wicket doesn’t seem to have had much effect on England’s scoring rate at all.
England 57/1 after 7 overs.
Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. He starts well this time giving just 2 runs off the first 4 balls. There is a massive mix up on the second delivery as Chahal raced from mid-on and got to the ball quickly and Vince is stuck in no man’s land as Root sends him back. The throw is at the wrong end though and that saves Vince. Bhuvi then sends a good length ball on the 5th delivery pitching it around off and Vince gets a thick inside edge to it sending it behind for a FOUR.
England 49/1 after 6 overs.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack replacing Bhuvneshwar who has been expensive so far. The change doesn’t seem to affect the batsmen though as Vince flicks the first ball past fine leg for a FOUR.
CAUGHT! What a relief for India as the danger man Bairstow mistimes his flick finding Raina at short midwicket on the 4th delivery. Looks like the ball just stuck into the track causing Bairstow to mistime his shot. Great start by Thakur, just 5 runs and a wicket come off it.
England 43/1 after 5 overs.
Pandya continues his spell. Bairstow is in fine form here, he whips the 2nd ball wide of mid-on for a FOUR before meeting the next delivery with a fierce drive for back-to-back boundaries. He gets another boundary on the last delivery pulling the ball past the man at short fine leg for a FOUR. 15 runs off the over. Bairstow has given England a great start here.
England 38/0 after 4 overs.
Bhuvneshwar continues. He pitches the second delivery short and wide once more outside off and Bairstow slaps it through the covers for a FOUR. Bhuvi pitches the next one short again this time down the leg side and Bairstow pulls it for back-to-back FOURs this time over midwicket. He finally gets his line right on the 4th ball but overpitches the very next delivery and Bairstow pumps it wide of mid-off for a FOUR. Bairstow hasn’t had his fill yet and finds the boundary again on the last delivery slicing the ball past the man at backward point. Four boundaries in the over as 16 runs come off it.
England 23/0 after 3 overs.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. He starts well with four dot balls on the trot. Vince finally manages to steal a single off the 5th delivery with a soft leading edge going straight down the ground. Bairstow picks up another quick single on the last delivery to get off the mark. Good start by Pandya. Just 2 runs off that over.
England 7/0 after 2 overs.
What a gift open the innings! Bhuvneswar pitches the first ball short and wide outside off and Vince slaps it through the covers for a FOUR. Bhuvneshwar responds brilliantly with three dot balls. Good comeback by Bhuvi as he gives away just 5 runs in the over.
England 5/0 after the first over.
Jonny Bairstow and James Vince step out to open the innings for England with Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling the first over for India.