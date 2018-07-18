IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE: England cruising to victory as India fail to pick up wickets

Live now
Jul 18, 2018 12:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's Innings in a nutshell
Shardul to continue. 3 runs come off the over as England now need just 4 runs from 36 balls to win.
England 253/2 after 44 overs.
Hardik Pandya back into the attack. DROPPED! He sends a slower full toss to Morgan who hits it hard towards Bhuvneshwar at mid-on who fluffs it. Pandya then sends down two consecutive wides and the batmen pick up singles off the last three deliveries. 6 runs come off the over.
England 250/2 after 43 overs.
Shardul continues. Root plays a brilliant straight drive on the 2nd ball sending the ball racing past the bowler for a FOUR. Root has now moved up to 91 as England need just 13 runs to win.
England 244/2 after 42 overs.
Bhuvneshwar continues and once again there’s nothing much to report as the batsmen are picking the gaps with ease. 3 runs off the over.
England 239/2 after 41 overs.
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Batsmen continue to pick up the singles as they get 3 runs in the over. None of the bowlers are able to trouble the batsmen here.
England 236/2 after 40 overs.
Bhuvneshwar continues. He still can’t find a breakthrough here as the batsmen keep rotating the strike. They pick up 4 runs in the over. Bhuvi has now given away 46 runs in his 6 overs so far. India might be worried about his form with the test series coming up.
England 233/2 after 39 overs.
Kuldeep sends down the wrong one on the 2nd delivery, Root adjusts well at the very last minute and pushes it past Raina at slip for 3 runs. Kuldeep then pitches the 4th one short and Morgan gets on the back foot and hits it over deep midwicket for a SIX. That’s the first six of the innings. 10 runs off the over.
England 229/2 after 38 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. He’ll be looking for some way to redeem himself after Bairstow tore into him at the start of the innings. The batsmen rotate strike well picking up singles in the over. 6 runs comes off the over.
England 219/2 after 37 overs.
Kuldeep continues and after a good over the England batsmen are happy to just pick up the singles. Just 2 runs come off the over.
England 213/2 after 36 overs.
Chahal starts with a quicker delivery but Morgan reads it early and finds the gap on the leg side for a FOUR. He then finds some great turn on the 3rd delivery as the ball evades everybody going between bat and pad for 3 byes. There’s a big appeal for a stumping as Root misses the ball and Dhoni has the bails off in a flash. The third umpire however spots that Chahal overstepped the line and instead of celebrating a wicket India have to now face free hit. Root makes full use of the free hit thumping it over midwicket for a FOUR. 15 runs come off the over as England get past the 200-run mark.
England 211/2 after 35 overs.
Kuldeep tries to vary his deliveries but the batsmen play it safe picking up singles in the over. 3 runs come off it.
England 196/2 after 34 overs.
Chahal continues. He tosses up a full toss on the 3rd delivery and Root gets down on one knee but finds the fielder on the leg side. 5 runs come off the over.
England 193/2 after 33 overs.
Kuldeep comes back into the attack. Root gets a thick inside edge on the 2nd ball but it goes past backward square for a couple. 4 runs come off the over.
England 188/2 after 32 overs.
Chahal back into the attack. He sticks to his length well giving away just 3 runs in the over.
England 184/2 after 31 overs.
Thakur starts the over with a short delivery and Morgan hooks it past deep backward square leg for a FOUR. DROPPED! Thakur pitches the 3rd ball down leg stump and Root gets an edge to it as he tries to flick it off his pads, lucky for him the ball is just inches short of Dhoni’s gloves. 6 runs off the over.
England 181/2 after 30 overs.
Pandya continues. The batsmen stick to singles in the over. Root guides the 5th delivery down to third man to bring up the 100-run partnership. Just 3 runs come off the over.
England 175/2 after 29 overs.
Thakur continues. Morgan gets a thick edge on the 2nd delivery but the ball flies past Dhoni for a FOUR. Morgan then picks up a single on the 5th delivery to bring up his FIFTY. England are cruising to victory here.
England 172/2 after 28 overs.
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. The batsmen don’t seem to be in a hurry as England are well placed to reach the total. They stick to singles gathering up six runs in the over.
England 165/2 after 27 overs.
Thakur continues. The Indian bowlers just don’t seem to be learning from their mistakes. Thakur pitches it short and wide and Morgan lashes it behind point for a FOUR. 7 runs come off the over.
England 159/2 after 26 overs.
Kuldeep continues. He offers too much flight on the first delivery and Root times his drive brilliantly for a FOUR through the covers which also brings up his FIFTY. Morgan steps out on the last delivery and hammers the ball past Kuldeep for a FOUR. 9 runs come off the over.
England 152/2 after 25 overs.
Shardul Thakur back into the attack. He pitches the second ball short and Root ducks to get out of the way as the Umpire calls it a wide. 5 runs come off the over as the batsmen stick to picking up singles. Root is batting on 49 and it doesn’t look like he is going to throw away his wicket anytime soon.
England 143/2 after 24 overs.
Kuldeep back into the attack. He pitches the 3rd delivery on leg stump and Root flicks it to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. Kuldeep responds with three dot balls to end the over. Just the 4 runs off the over.
England 138/2 after 23 overs.
Chahal sticks to his length well in the over giving away just 3 runs. India need to pick up a few wickets here before they run out of spin options.
England 134/2 after 22 overs.
Raina continues his spell. Morgan steps out on the 4th delivery and plays a brilliant inside-out shot over cover for a FOUR. Raina pitches the next ball a bit too full outside off and Morgan plays a drive that just beats the man at cover for back-to-back FOURs. 10 runs off the over.
England 131/2 after 21 overs.
Chahal continues after the drinks break. He starts well with 4 dot balls. He pitches the 5th ball a fraction short and Root picks up a single playing the ball down to sweeper cover. Morgan pinches another single to end the over. Just 2 runs come off it.
England 121/2 after 20 overs.
Suresh Raina comes into the attack. He starts well giving away just 2 runs off the first 5 deliveries. He sends in a shorter length delivery to end the over and Morgan gets his front leg out of the way and finds the midwicket fence with ease for a FOUR.
England 119/2 after 19 overs.