In Pics | Cricket World Cups, WWE titles, Ballon d'Ors to public office: Sportsmen who excelled at politics

George Weah | The only African to be voted World’s Player of the Year, Weah holds a special place among football’s all-time greats being the first and to date only player to win the African, European and FIFA World Footballer of the Year titles in one season (1995). Weah was first signed by Monaco before going on to play for Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea. He retired from professional football in 2003 and first ran for President in 2005 where he lost with the political elite criticizing his lack of proper education. Weah obtained a high school diploma in 2006, aged 40, and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2011 followed by a master’s degree in public administration from a US university. In 2014 he became the first Liberian international athlete to represent a county in the Legislature after a landslide victory and was inaugurated as President of Liberia in 2018. (Image: Reuters)