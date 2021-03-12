In Pics | Top moments of Mithali Raj’s illustrious career as she completes 10,000 runs in international cricket

Mithali Raj | The Arjuna Awardee is the captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team for Test and ODIs. A batsman, Raj is the first captain (from both men and women's cricket) to lead a team to an ICC Cricket World Cup victory twice.(Photo: Reuters)

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj reached a special career milestone on March 12 when the 38-year-old became the first Indian female player and second overall to score 10,000 international runs. In the third ODI between India vs South Africa, being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Ekana Cricket stadium, Lucknow, Mithali achieved the milestone when she reached the 35-run mark. But, the list does not end here. Let's take a look at some of the key moments of her career. (Image: Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo)

The ODI captain also added another feat on March 9 when she became the most-capped female international cricketer in history of the game surpassing England’s Charlotte Edwards. Mithali played her 310th game on Tuesday against South Africa while Edwards played 309 games. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Mithali Raj has been a cornerstone of women’s cricket in India since her debut for the national team in 1999. The Indian skipper has now played ODI in four decades, spanning her career to 21 years and 254 days. Till now, only Sachin Tendulkar has played ODI for a longer period i.e. 22 years and 91 days. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Other records in her cap include the most runs in women’s ODIs i.e. 6938 runs. She is also the first and only woman to play more than 200 ODIs and is still going strong. She also holds the record for most consecutive appearances in ODIs without missing a game. (Image: Reuters)

She has the second most number of the fifties to her name, among the current Indian cricketers- both male and female. (Image: Reuters)

In June 2018 during the 2018 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, she became the first player from India (either male or female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is, and also became the first woman cricketer to reach 2002 WT20I runs (Image: PTI)

Mithali Raj is the recipient of several national and international awards, including the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017, Arjuna Award in 2003, and the Padma Shri in 2015, both by the Government of India. (Image: Reuters)