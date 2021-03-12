English
In Pics | Top moments of Mithali Raj’s illustrious career as she completes 10,000 runs in international cricket

Indian women's cricket team member Mithali Raj reached a special career milestone on March 13 when the 38-year-old female cricketer became the first Indian player and second overall to score 10,000 international runs. But the list doesn't end here. Lets take a look at some of the key moments of her career.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
Mithali Raj | The Arjuna Awardee is the captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team for Test and ODIs. A batsman, Raj is the first captain (from both men and women's cricket) to lead a team to an ICC Cricket World Cup victory twice.(Photo: Reuters)

India women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj added another feat in her illustrious career on Tuesday when she became the most capped female international cricketer in history of the game. Raj surpassed England’s Charlotte Edwards in the process when India took on South Africa in the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. (Image: Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo) Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj reached a special career milestone on March 12 when the 38-year-old became the first Indian female player and second overall to score 10,000 international runs. In the third ODI between India vs South Africa, being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Ekana Cricket stadium, Lucknow, Mithali achieved the milestone when she reached the 35-run mark. But, the list does not end here. Let's take a look at some of the key moments of her career. (Image: Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo)

The ODI captain added another feat on March 9 when she became the most capped female international cricketer in history of the game surpassing England’s Charlotte Edwards. Mithali played her 310th game on Tuesday against South Africa while Edwards has played 309 games. (Image: Moneycontrol ) The ODI captain also added another feat on March 9 when she became the most-capped female international cricketer in history of the game surpassing England’s Charlotte Edwards. Mithali played her 310th game on Tuesday against South Africa while Edwards played 309 games. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Mithali Raj has been a cornerstone of women’s cricket in Indsince her debut for the national team in 1999 and after play .. an ODI game in four decades, spanning her career to 21 year .. years and 254 days. Only Sachin Tendulkar has played the One .. -Day international format for a longer period of time (22 ye .. and 91 days). .. Mithali Raj has been a cornerstone of women’s cricket in India since her debut for the national team in 1999. The Indian skipper has now played ODI in four decades, spanning her career to 21 years and 254 days. Till now, only Sachin Tendulkar has played ODI for a longer period i.e. 22 years and 91 days. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Other records in her cap include the most runs in women’s ODIs with 6938, she is also the first and only woman to play more than 200 ODIs. She also holds the record for most consecutive appearances in ODIs without missing a game. (Image: Reuters) Other records in her cap include the most runs in women’s ODIs i.e. 6938 runs. She is also the first and only woman to play more than 200 ODIs and is still going strong. She also holds the record for most consecutive appearances in ODIs without missing a game. (Image: Reuters)

 

She has the second most number of the fifties to her name, among the current Indian cricketers- both male and female. (Image: Reuters) She has the second most number of the fifties to her name, among the current Indian cricketers- both male and female. (Image: Reuters)

In June 2018 during the 2018 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, she became the first player from India (either male or female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is, and also became the first woman cricketer to reach 2002 WT20I runs (Image: PTI) In June 2018 during the 2018 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, she became the first player from India (either male or female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is, and also became the first woman cricketer to reach 2002 WT20I runs (Image: PTI)

She is the recipient of several national and international awards, including the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017, Arjuna Award in 2003, and the Padma Shri in 2015, both by the Government of India. (Image: Reuters) Mithali Raj is the recipient of several national and international awards, including the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017, Arjuna Award in 2003, and the Padma Shri in 2015, both by the Government of India. (Image: Reuters)

Mithali is nicknamed "Lady Tendulkar of Indian Women's cricket", as she is currently the all-time leading run-scorer for India in all formats, including Tests, ODIs and T20Is. (Image: ANI) Mithali Raj is nicknamed as the "Lady Tendulkar of Indian Women's cricket", as she is currently the all-time leading run-scorer for India in all formats, including Tests, ODIs and T20Is. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #Mithali Raj #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Mar 12, 2021 12:59 pm

