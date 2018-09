VK Vismaya (Women’s 4x400m Relay) | VK Vismaya had just four months of relay training under the national coach before she anchored India to the 4x400m relay gold at the 2018 Asian Games. The 22-year-old had remarkably never participated in a senior competition, even at the district level before her gold medal winning finish at the Asian Games. Vismaya was forced to stop participating in 400m hurdles and focus only in 200m and 400m due to glute muscle pain. She was spotted during an inter-university meet which led to her selection into the senior team and her meteoric rise ever since, saw her represent the country and bring home gold in just her first senior level outing. (Image - AP)