App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics |Forbes' list: Here are the world's top 15 highest paid women athletes

Tennis stars lead the Forbes’ 2019 list of top 15 highest paid female athletes in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With International Women’s Day coming near let us salute those who contributed to advancement of women in and through sports. The disparity in pay between male and female athletes can be seen but with their strength and determination these women athletes are breaking the barrier. With most of the ranks taken by the tennis player, the sport became the surefire way for female athletes to earn maximum. Here is the Forbes’s 2019 list of top 15 highest paid female athletes in the world. (Image: Reuters)
1/16

With International Women’s Day coming near let us salute those who contributed to the advancement of women in and through sports. The disparity in pay between male and female athletes can be seen but with their strength and determination, these women athletes are breaking the gender barrier. With most of the ranks taken by tennis players, the sport became the surefire way for female athletes to gain wealth and respect. Here is Forbes’ 2019 list of top 15 highest-paid female athletes in the world. (Image: Reuters)

No 15| Ariya Jutanugarn | Sport: Golf | Country: Thailand | Total Earnings: $5.3 million (Image: Reuters)
2/16

No 15| Ariya Jutanugarn | Sport: Golf | Country: Thailand | Total Earnings: $5.3 million (Image: Reuters)

No 13| Madison Keys | Sport: Tennis | Country: Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $5.5 million (Image: Reuters)
3/16

No 13| Madison Keys | Sport: Tennis | Country: The Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $5.5 million (Image: Reuters)

No 13| P.V. Sindhu | Sport: Tennis | Country: India | Total Earnings: $5.5 million (Image: Reuters)
4/16

No 13| P.V. Sindhu | Sport: Tennis | Country: India | Total Earnings: $5.5 million (Image: Reuters)

No 12| Alex Morgan | Sport: Soccer | Country: Unites States of America |Total Earnings: $5.8 million (Image: Reuters)
5/16

No 12| Alex Morgan | Sport: Soccer | Country: The Unites States of America |Total Earnings: $5.8 million (Image: Reuters)

No 10| Garbiñe Muguruza | Sport: Tennis | Country: Spain | Total Earnings: $5.9 million (Image: Reuters)
6/16

No 10| Garbiñe Muguruza | Sport: Tennis | Country: Spain | Total Earnings: $5.9 million (Image: Reuters)

No 10| Venus Williams | Sport: Tennis | Country: Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $5.9 million (Image: Reuters)
7/16

No 10| Venus Williams | Sport: Tennis | Country: The Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $5.9 million (Image: Reuters)

No 9| Elina Svitolina | Sport: Tennis | Country: Ukraine | Total Earnings: $6.1 million (Image: Reuters)
8/16

No 9| Elina Svitolina | Sport: Tennis | Country: Ukraine | Total Earnings: $6.1 million (Image: Reuters)

No 8| Karolina Pliskova | Sport: Tennis | Country: Czech Republic | Total Earnings: $6.3 million (Image: Reuters)
9/16

No 8| Karolina Pliskova | Sport: Tennis | Country: the Czech Republic | Total Earnings: $6.3 million (Image: Reuters)

No 7| Maria Sharapova | Sport: Tennis | Country: Russia | Total Earnings: $7 million (Image: Reuters)
10/16

No 7| Maria Sharapova | Sport: Tennis | Country: Russia | Total Earnings: $7 million (Image: Reuters)

No 6| Caroline Wozniacki | Sport: Tennis | Country: Denmark | Total Earnings: $7.5 million (Image: Reuters)
11/16

No 6| Caroline Wozniacki | Sport: Tennis | Country: Denmark | Total Earnings: $7.5 million (Image: Reuters)

No 5| Sloane Stephens | Sport: Tennis | Country: Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $9.6 million (Image: Reuters)
12/16

No 5| Sloane Stephens | Sport: Tennis | Country: The Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $9.6 million (Image: Reuters)

No 4| Simona Halep | Sport: Tennis | Country: Romania | Total Earnings: $10.2 million (Image: Reuters)
13/16

No 4| Simona Halep | Sport: Tennis | Country: Romania | Total Earnings: $10.2 million (Image: Reuters)

No 3| Angelique Kerber | Sport: Tennis | Country: Germany | Total Earnings: $11.8 million (Image: Reuters)
14/16

No 3| Angelique Kerber | Sport: Tennis | Country: Germany | Total Earnings: $11.8 million (Image: Reuters)

No 2| Naomi Osaka | Sport: Tennis | Country: Japan | Total Earnings: $24.3 million (Image: Reuters)
15/16

No 2| Naomi Osaka | Sport: Tennis | Country: Japan | Total Earnings: $24.3 million (Image: Reuters)

No 1| Serena Williams | Sport: Tennis | Country: Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $29.2 million (Image: Reuters)
16/16

No 1| Serena Williams | Sport: Tennis | Country: The United States of America | Total Earnings: $29.2 million (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:21 am

tags #International Women's Day #Slideshow #Sports #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.