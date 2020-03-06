In pics |Forbes' list: Here are the world's top 15 highest paid women athletes

Tennis stars lead the Forbes’ 2019 list of top 15 highest paid female athletes in the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 With International Women’s Day coming near let us salute those who contributed to the advancement of women in and through sports. The disparity in pay between male and female athletes can be seen but with their strength and determination, these women athletes are breaking the gender barrier. With most of the ranks taken by tennis players, the sport became the surefire way for female athletes to gain wealth and respect. Here is Forbes’ 2019 list of top 15 highest-paid female athletes in the world. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 No 15| Ariya Jutanugarn | Sport: Golf | Country: Thailand | Total Earnings: $5.3 million (Image: Reuters) 3/16 No 13| Madison Keys | Sport: Tennis | Country: The Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $5.5 million (Image: Reuters) 4/16 No 13| P.V. Sindhu | Sport: Tennis | Country: India | Total Earnings: $5.5 million (Image: Reuters) 5/16 No 12| Alex Morgan | Sport: Soccer | Country: The Unites States of America |Total Earnings: $5.8 million (Image: Reuters) 6/16 No 10| Garbiñe Muguruza | Sport: Tennis | Country: Spain | Total Earnings: $5.9 million (Image: Reuters) 7/16 No 10| Venus Williams | Sport: Tennis | Country: The Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $5.9 million (Image: Reuters) 8/16 No 9| Elina Svitolina | Sport: Tennis | Country: Ukraine | Total Earnings: $6.1 million (Image: Reuters) 9/16 No 8| Karolina Pliskova | Sport: Tennis | Country: the Czech Republic | Total Earnings: $6.3 million (Image: Reuters) 10/16 No 7| Maria Sharapova | Sport: Tennis | Country: Russia | Total Earnings: $7 million (Image: Reuters) 11/16 No 6| Caroline Wozniacki | Sport: Tennis | Country: Denmark | Total Earnings: $7.5 million (Image: Reuters) 12/16 No 5| Sloane Stephens | Sport: Tennis | Country: The Unites States of America | Total Earnings: $9.6 million (Image: Reuters) 13/16 No 4| Simona Halep | Sport: Tennis | Country: Romania | Total Earnings: $10.2 million (Image: Reuters) 14/16 No 3| Angelique Kerber | Sport: Tennis | Country: Germany | Total Earnings: $11.8 million (Image: Reuters) 15/16 No 2| Naomi Osaka | Sport: Tennis | Country: Japan | Total Earnings: $24.3 million (Image: Reuters) 16/16 No 1| Serena Williams | Sport: Tennis | Country: The United States of America | Total Earnings: $29.2 million (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:21 am