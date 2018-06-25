App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 12:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics! FIFA World Cup 2018: The race for the Golden Boot

Here is a list of the top 5 players currently in the running for the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Harry Kane - 5 Goals The English striker joins Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker as the third player from his nation to score a hat-trick in a World Cup game, thanks to his 3 strikes against Panama in their Group G clash.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 4 goals Let's face it. Ronaldo is super-human. His goal from a free kick against Spain shows how he can calmly get the job done in a high pressure situation.
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 4 goals The Belgian centre-forward had become the first player to score back-to-back braces in a World Cup game since Maradona. His 4 goals came against Panama and Tunisia.
4. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) - 3 goals The Russian winger has been something of a surprise. He opened this World Cup's first goal. But interestingly, he only got to play after Dzagoev had to go off due to an injury.
Diego Costa (Spain) - 3 goals The Spaniard was at his best as he bullied Portugal's defenders and bagged himself a brace in the game.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 12:26 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Golden Boot

