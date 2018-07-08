In Pics! FIFA World Cup 2018: How England booked their spot in the semi-finals

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the quarter final encounter between England and Sweden at the Samara Stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 England fans inside the stadium before the match. (Image – Reuters) 2/10 General view inside the stadium before the match. (Image – Reuters) 3/10 England starting XI | England manager Gareth Southgate decided to name an unchanged side from the one that started against Colombia in the last-16. (Image – Reuters) 4/10 Sweden starting XI | Janne Andersson made two changes to his starting line-up with Emil Krafth replacing the suspended Mikael Lustig in defence and Sebastian Larsson returning from suspension in place of Gustav Svensson. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 England 1 – 0 Sweden | Harry Maguire rose majestically to power in Ashley Young’s corner and score his first international goal in the 30th minute. (Image – Reuters) 6/10 Save | England's Raheem Sterling does brilliantly to control Jordan Henderson’s pass from over the top. He had only the keeper to beat but Robin Olsen managed to get down and claw the ball out for a corner. (Image – Reuters) 7/10 Save | Marcus Berg towered over Ashley Young and connected with a cross from the left which looked destined to find the back of the net before Jordan Pickford pulled off an amazing save to keep the score 1-0. (Image – Reuters) 8/10 England 2 – 0 Sweden | England's Dele Alli made an intelligent run at the back post to head home Jesse Lingard’s inch-perfect cross in the 58th minute. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 England's Harry Maguire is shown the first yellow card of the game in the 87th minute. It was a pretty clean game with just two yellow cards issued as compared to the England vs Colombia game where eight yellow cards were shown. (Image – Reuters) 10/10 England's John Stones celebrates with Harry Maguire at the end of the match as Sweden's John Guidetti looks dejected. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Jul 8, 2018 10:35 am