Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics! FIFA World Cup 2018: How Croatia ended Russia's fairytale run

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the quarter final encounter between Russia and Croatia at the Fisht Stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Croatia fan before the match. (Image – Reuters)
1/13

Croatia fan before the match. (Image – Reuters)
Croatia starting XI | Zlatko Dalic made one change to the starting line-up with Andrej Kramaric coming in for Marcelo Brozovic in midfield. (Image – Reuters)
2/13

Croatia starting XI | Zlatko Dalic made one change to the starting line-up with Andrej Kramaric coming in for Marcelo Brozovic in midfield. (Image – Reuters)
Russia starting XI | Stanislav Cherchesov recalled Denis Cheryshev to the starting line-up in place of Yuri Zhirkov who failed to recover from an injury he picked up against Spain in the last-16. (Image – Reuters)
3/13

Russia starting XI | Stanislav Cherchesov recalled Denis Cheryshev to the starting line-up in place of Yuri Zhirkov who failed to recover from an injury he picked up against Spain in the last-16. (Image – Reuters)
Russia 1-0 Croatia | In the 31st minute, Russia's Denis Cheryshev played a quick one-two with Artem Dzyuba before sending the ball into the back of the net with a sensational strike from 20 yards out. (Image – Reuters)
4/13

Russia 1-0 Croatia | In the 31st minute, Russia's Denis Cheryshev played a quick one-two with Artem Dzyuba before sending the ball into the back of the net with a sensational strike from 20 yards out. (Image – Reuters)
Russia 1-1 Croatia |Russia’s one-goal lead lasted for barely eight minutes as Andrej Kramaric got on the end of Mario Mandzukic’s cross into the area to head in Croatia’s first goal. (Image – Reuters)
5/13

Russia 1-1 Croatia |Russia’s one-goal lead lasted for barely eight minutes as Andrej Kramaric got on the end of Mario Mandzukic’s cross into the area to head in Croatia’s first goal. (Image – Reuters)
Off the post | Croatia's Ivan Perisic looked destined to score when the ball fell to him inside the area, but his shot went out after hitting the inside of the post. (Image – Reuters)
6/13

Off the post | Croatia's Ivan Perisic looked destined to score when the ball fell to him inside the area, but his shot went out after hitting the inside of the post. (Image – Reuters)
With the scores level after 90 minutes the game went into extra time. (Image – Reuters)
7/13

With the scores level after 90 minutes the game went into extra time. (Image – Reuters)
Russia 1-2 Croatia | Croatia got their second goal of the night when Domagoj Vida headed in Luka Modric’s 100th minute corner in the first half of extra time. (Image – Reuters)
8/13

Russia 1-2 Croatia | Croatia got their second goal of the night when Domagoj Vida headed in Luka Modric’s 100th minute corner in the first half of extra time. (Image – Reuters)
Russia 2-2 Croatia | With barely five minutes remaining on the clock Mario Fernandes leapt majestically to head in Alan Dzagoev’s free-kick forcing the game into a penalty shootout. (Image – Reuters)
9/13

Russia 2-2 Croatia | With barely five minutes remaining on the clock Mario Fernandes leapt majestically to head in Alan Dzagoev’s free-kick forcing the game into a penalty shootout. (Image – Reuters)
Saved | Russia saw their very first penalty saved as Danijel Subasic guessed the right way to save Fyodor Smolov’s shot. (Image – Reuters)
10/13

Saved | Russia saw their very first penalty saved as Danijel Subasic guessed the right way to save Fyodor Smolov’s shot. (Image – Reuters)
Saved | Russia’s Igor Akinfeev did brilliantly to save Mateo Kovacic’s penalty and keep his team in the game. (Image – Reuters)
11/13

Saved | Russia’s Igor Akinfeev did brilliantly to save Mateo Kovacic’s penalty and keep his team in the game. (Image – Reuters)
Missed | Russia’s Mario Fernandes dragged his penalty wide as he aimed for the bottom left corner. (Image – Reuters)
12/13

Missed | Russia’s Mario Fernandes dragged his penalty wide as he aimed for the bottom left corner. (Image – Reuters)
Croatia into the semi-finals | Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic kept his cool and scored the decisive penalty to take his team into the semi-finals where they will face England. (Image – Reuters)
13/13

Croatia into the semi-finals | Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic kept his cool and scored the decisive penalty to take his team into the semi-finals where they will face England. (Image – Reuters)
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 10:36 am

tags #Croatia #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Russia #Slideshow #Sports

