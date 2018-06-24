App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 03:34 PM IST

In Pics: FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Tunisia - as it happened

Here's a the glimpse of all the action from the Group G encounter between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tunisia fan enjoying the atmosphere inside the stadium before the match.
1/12

Tunisia fan enjoying the atmosphere inside the stadium before the match.

Belgium players pose for a team group photo before the match.
2/12

Belgium players pose for a team group photo before the match.
Tunisia players pose for a team group photo before the match.
3/12

Tunisia players pose for a team group photo before the match.
Belgium's Eden Hazard is brought down inside the penalty area by Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. Hazard went on to score the penalty giving Belgium a 1-0 lead.
4/12

Belgium's Eden Hazard is brought down inside the penalty area by Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. Hazard went on to score the penalty giving Belgium a 1-0 lead.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their second goal after being played through by Mertens.
5/12

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their second goal after being played through by Mertens.

Tunisia's Dylan Bronn celebrates scoring their first goal just before halftime.
6/12

Tunisia's Dylan Bronn celebrates scoring their first goal just before halftime.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri executes a ‘Rabona’ as Belgium's Toby Alderweireld tries to close him down.
7/12

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri executes a 'Rabona' as Belgium's Toby Alderweireld tries to close him down.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their third goal, chipping the ball over goalkeeper Ben Mustapha.
8/12

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their third goal, chipping the ball over goalkeeper Ben Mustapha.

Belgium's Eden Hazard takes the ball past goalkeeper Mustapha before scoring their fourth goal.
9/12

Belgium's Eden Hazard takes the ball past goalkeeper Mustapha before scoring their fourth goal.
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi slides in to score their fifth goal.
10/12

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi slides in to score their fifth goal.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri celebrates with Hamdi Naguez after scoring a late consolation goal.
11/12

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri celebrates with Hamdi Naguez after scoring a late consolation goal.

Belgium fans celebrate their team’s 5-2 victory outside the stadium.
12/12

Belgium fans celebrate their team's 5-2 victory outside the stadium.

First Published on Jun 24, 2018 03:34 pm

#Belgium #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Tunisia

