In Pics: FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Tunisia - as it happened

Tunisia fan enjoying the atmosphere inside the stadium before the match. Belgium players pose for a team group photo before the match. Tunisia players pose for a team group photo before the match. Belgium's Eden Hazard is brought down inside the penalty area by Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. Hazard went on to score the penalty giving Belgium a 1-0 lead. Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their second goal after being played through by Mertens. Tunisia's Dylan Bronn celebrates scoring their first goal just before halftime. Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri executes a 'Rabona' as Belgium's Toby Alderweireld tries to close him down. Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their third goal, chipping the ball over goalkeeper Ben Mustapha. Belgium's Eden Hazard takes the ball past goalkeeper Mustapha before scoring their fourth goal. Belgium's Michy Batshuayi slides in to score their fifth goal. Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri celebrates with Hamdi Naguez after scoring a late consolation goal. Belgium fans celebrate their team's 5-2 victory outside the stadium.