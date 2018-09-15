In pics! EPL 2018/19: Hazard's hat-trick and all other top moments from Game Week 5

Catch all the action from game week 5 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 2 Liverpool | The Reds had the ball in the back of the net inside the very first minute of a pulsating encounter only for the linesman to rule it offside. Georginio Wijnaldum finally broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a header which crossed the line before Michel Vorm could claw it out. Roberto Firmino doubled the lead in the 54th minute after Vorm failed to collect Sadio Mane’s low cross. Eric Lamela pulled one back, scoring from a tight angle in the 3rd minute of stoppage time but Liverpool held on to maintain their perfect start to the season. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Manchester City 3 – 0 Fulham | The defending champions eased past Fulham with another dominant display to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Leroy Sane making his first league start this season, marked the occasion with a goal in the 2nd minute. Both Silva’s then combined to double the lead when David Silva volleyed home from Bernardo Silva’s cross in the 21st minute. Raheem Sterling scored City’s third goal when he tapped in from Sergio Aguero’s low cross within two minutes of the second half. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Chelsea 4 – 1 Cardiff City | Chelsea moved to the top of the EPL table this week courtesy an Eden Hazard hat-trick. Souleymane Bamba gave Cardiff an early lead when he volleyed home in the 16th minute of the game. Eden Hazard then scored twice in seven minutes to give Chelsea the lead going into half-time. The Belgium international then scored his third with a penalty in the 80th minute before Willian added a fourth with a long range strike three minutes later. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Newcastle 1 – 2 Arsenal | Granit Xhaka scored with an excellent long-range free-kick that flew past Martin Dubravka in the 49th minute to set Arsenal on their way to a third consecutive victory. Mesut Ozil then scored Arsenal’s second of the night with a well-placed shot into the bottom left corner in what was his 200th appearance for the Gunners. Ciaran Clark pulled one back in stoppage time but it was too little too late as Newcastle remain 18th on the table with just one point this season. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Bournemouth 4 – 2 Leicester City | Ryan Fraser scored twice inside the first half in an entertaining win over 10-man Leicester City who lost captain Wes Morgan in the 69th minute due to a second yellow card. Joshua King scored from the penalty spot to give Bournemouth a 3-0 lead at half-time. Adam Smith made it 4-0 in the 81st minute before James Maddison and Marc Albrighton scored for the foxes late into the game. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Huddersfield 0 – 1 Crystal Palace | Wilfried Zaha produced a moment of magic to help Crystal Palace record only their second win of the season as he made his return to the side following a groin injury. Zaha knocked the ball between two defenders before smashing it past Jonas Lossl in 38th minute to score the only goal of the game. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 15, 2018 11:19 pm