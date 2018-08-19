In pics! English Premier League Game Week 2 Roundup

Chelsea 3 – 2 Arsenal | Chelsea came away with all three points in what was a cracking encounter at the Stamford Bridge. Pedro gave Chelsea an early lead when turned in Alonso’s incisive cross in only the 9th minute. Alvaro Morata then doubled the lead in the 20th minute when he turned Shkodran Mustafi and fired a low shot past Petr Cech. Arsenal managed to level the score before half time as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi scored within 4 minutes of each other. The game seemed to be headed for a draw when Eden Hazard, who came on as a second-half substitute, escaped down the flank and sent in a low cross for Alonso to score past Cech in the 81st minute. (Image – Reuters)