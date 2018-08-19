In pics! English Premier League Game Week 2 Roundup

Here’s a quick roundup of all the action from game week 2 of the English Premier League. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Cardiff City 0 – 0 Newcastle United | Newcastle United were denied their first win of the season when Brazilian forward Kennedy saw his last-gasp penalty saved by Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge. While the save capped a disappointing display for Kennedy, Etheridge was once again the hero having saved a penalty in both of Cardiff’s opening fixtures this season. Newcastle were reduced to 10-men in the game after substitute Isaac Hayden was sent off in the 66th minute for sliding in from behind on Josh Murphy. (Image – Reuters) 2/6 Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Fulham | Tottenham continued their brilliant start to the season as Lucas Moura gave them a 1-0 lead going into half time. Aleksandar Mitrovic levelled the scores early in the second half but two goals in just 3 minutes ensured Tottenham come away with all 3 points. Kieran Trippier scoring a brilliant free-kick in the 74th minute before Harry Kane cleverly turned his marker to score from inside the area in the 77th minute. (Image – Reuters) 3/6 West Ham 1 – 2 Bournemouth | Marko Arnautovic gave West Ham the lead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Nathan Ake brought down Chicharito inside the area. However, two second half goals turned things around for the Cherries. Callum Wilson levelled the scores in the 60th minute surging past two defenders before calmly slotting the ball past Fabianski. Steve Cook gave Bournemouth the lead just six minutes later when he headed Ryan Fraser’s cross into the turf and under the crossbar. (Image – Reuters) 4/6 Leicester City 2 – 0 Wolves | Leicester managed to come away with all three points despite ending the game with 10 men as Jamie Vardy was shown a straight red for his horrible tackle on Matt Doherty in the 66th minute. Earlier in the game, Doherty gave Wolves a horrible start when he turned in Marc Albrighton’s cross into his own net. Leicester doubled their lead just before half time when a loose ball broke to new signing James Maddison inside the area and the 25-year-old struck it hard and low into the bottom corner. (Image – Reuters) 5/6 Everton 2 – 1 Southhampton | Everton held of a resurgent Southampton to notch up their first win of the campaign. Theo Walcott gave the Toffees an early lead when latched onto Morgan Schneiderlin's disguised pass in the 15th minute and dinked the ball over the onrushing keeper Alex McCarty. Walcott then turned provider as he sent in a cross from the right and new signing Richarlison rose brilliantly to head the ball across the keeper and into the goal. Danny Ings pulled one back in the 54th minute as he turned home Mario Lemina’s near post flick but Jordan Pickford’s heroics in goal ensured Everton finish with all three points. (Image – Reuters) 6/6 Chelsea 3 – 2 Arsenal | Chelsea came away with all three points in what was a cracking encounter at the Stamford Bridge. Pedro gave Chelsea an early lead when turned in Alonso’s incisive cross in only the 9th minute. Alvaro Morata then doubled the lead in the 20th minute when he turned Shkodran Mustafi and fired a low shot past Petr Cech. Arsenal managed to level the score before half time as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi scored within 4 minutes of each other. The game seemed to be headed for a draw when Eden Hazard, who came on as a second-half substitute, escaped down the flank and sent in a low cross for Alonso to score past Cech in the 81st minute. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Aug 19, 2018 12:31 am