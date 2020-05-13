in pics | Coronavirus lockdown: Athletes around the world train at home

Athletes from around the world are finding innovative ways to train during the COVID-19 lockdown. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 The coronavirus pandemic has restricted many athletes to their home but the outbreak has not stopped them from training. Athletes around the world are finding innovative ways to train during the COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch rides in a simulator during her home training amid the coronavirus lockdown in Gruenwald near Munich, Germany on May 12. (Image: Reuters) 3/16 Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged under-construction wooden ergometer at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, on April 24. (Image: AP) 4/16 Kashmiri boxer Eyed Akeel Khan practises inside his house in Srinagar on April 23. (Image: AP) 5/16 Team GB Rower Liam Heath during a training session at his home in Guildford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Guildford, Great Britain on May 9. (Image: Reuters) 6/16 GB table tennis player Liam Pitchford during a training session at his home in Nottingham, Great Britain on May 9 (Image: Reuters) 7/16 Italian gymnast Marco Lodadio, silver medallist in the 2019 men's World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, during a training session in his garden at home in Grottaferrata, Italy on May 9. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 Team GB Diver James Heatly during a training session at his home in Balerno, Scotland, Great Britain on May 7 (Image: Reuters) 9/16 Umer Nabi cycles on top of rollers inside his home in Burzahamahe, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India on April 28 (Image: AP) 10/16 Team GB canoeist Mallory Franklin during a training session at her home in Cheshunt, Britain on May 7 (Image: Reuters) 11/16 Ultra-marathon runner Hamid Aziz practises on the roof of an abandoned community hall outside his house in Srinagar, India on April 21. (Image: AP) 12/16 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth, Great Britain on May 7. (Image: Reuters) 13/16 Kashmiri Taekwondoin Afreen Hyder practises in her apartment's corridor in Srinagar, India on April 19 (Image: AP) 14/16 Team GB BMX rider Charlotte Worthington during a home training session in Corby, Great Britain on May 4. (Image: Reuters) 15/16 Basketball player Taiwo Badmus plays in a park in London, Great Britain on May 12. (Image: Reuters) 16/16 British tennis player Dominic Inglot during a training session in his garden in London, Great Britain on May 12. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 13, 2020 03:52 pm