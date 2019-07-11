App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | AUS vs ENG, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Archer, Woakes rock the Aussie top order

Catch all the top moments from second Semi-Final between England and Australia played at Edgbaston in Birmingham

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Arch rivals England and Australia met in the second Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Australia made one change in their playing eleven, replacing Usman Khawaja with Peter Handscomb while England fielded an unchanged side. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

Arch rivals England and Australia met in the second Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Australia made one change in their playing eleven, replacing Usman Khawaja with Peter Handscomb while England fielded an unchanged side. (Image: Reuters)

Australia were off to a horrible start as Finch was trapped LBW in just the second over by Jofra Archer. The Australia skipper was out on a golden duck. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

Australia were off to a horrible start as Finch was trapped LBW in just the second over by Jofra Archer. The Australia skipper was out on a golden duck. (Image: Reuters)

There was more trouble in store for the Aussies as Chris Woakes forced an edge from David Warner's bat which was safely pouched by Jonny Bairstow in the third over. Warner made 9 off 11 as Australia were 10/2. (Image: Reuters)
3/5

There was more trouble in store for the Aussies as Chris Woakes forced an edge from David Warner's bat which was safely pouched by Jonny Bairstow in the third over. Warner made 9 off 11 as Australia were 10/2. (Image: Reuters)

Handscomb's World Cup debut did not last long as Woakes castled the young Australian in the seventh over. Handscomb made 4 off 12 as Australia were struggling at 14/3. (Image: Reuters)
4/5

Handscomb's World Cup debut did not last long as Woakes castled the young Australian in the seventh over. Handscomb made 4 off 12 as Australia were struggling at 14/3. (Image: Reuters)

There was no respite for the Aussie batsman as a bouncer from Archer hit Alex Carey on the helmet. The Australian batsman got a cut on his chin. After receiving due medical attention the batsman continued his innings. (Image: Reuters)
5/5

There was no respite for the Aussie batsman as a bouncer from Archer hit Alex Carey on the helmet. The Australian batsman got a cut on his chin. After receiving due medical attention the batsman continued his innings. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 11, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

