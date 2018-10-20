In Pics | A look at some of the most bizarre run outs in cricket history

Misbah-ul-Haq vs India (2007) | On Anil Kumble’s debut as Test captain, he picked up 3 wickets as Pakistan were reduced to 142/8 in their 1st innings. Misbah then stitched together a vital 87-run partnership with Mohammad Sami before an absolute moment of brain fade, which cost him his wicket. Batting on 82, Misbah placed the ball towards Dinesh Karthik and went for the single. Misbah was almost safely home and all he had to do was ground his bat. He, instead, saw the throw come in and jumped to dodge the ball. The ball sneaked under him and dislodged the bails, even as the Pakistani was in the air, costing him his wicket. (Image: Reuters)