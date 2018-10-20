In Pics | A look at some of the most bizarre run outs in cricket history

Starting with Azhar Ali’s recent comical dismissal against Australia, here are some of the most bizarre run outs in the cricket history. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Azhar Ali vs Australia (2018) | After edging the ball past gully, Azhar who thought he scored a boundary stopped for a mid-pitch chat with Azad Shafiq. What Azhar didn’t notice was that the ball stopped short of the rope and Mitchell Starc sent back a quick throw to keeper Tim Paine who knocked off the bails. Oblivious Azhar was still standing in the middle of the pitch even as the Aussies convened to celebrate his dismissal. It was an unceremonious end to Azhar’s innings where he scored a commanding 64 off 141 deliveries. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Virendra Sehwag vs Sri Lanka (2007) | Sehwag who was one of India’s most attacking openers, wasn’t too concerned about his running between wickets. In an ODI against Sri Lanka, with India chasing 260 in 47 overs, Sehwag got off to a good start adding 46 off 44 balls before throwing his wicket away. He played a cut towards third man and was sauntering towards the non-striker's end, unaware of the fact that wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakarra received the ball back from the fielder. Saurav Ganguly tried to call out to Sehwag to warn him but Sangakarra knocked off the bails with an accurate throw to catch Sehwag short of his crease. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Ian Bell vs India (2011) | Bell’s controversial run-out at the stroke of Tea at Trent Bridge threatened to erupt into the biggest controversy of the 2011 tour of England. Eoin Morgan flicked the last ball of the over to deep square leg and Praveen Kumar tumbled over while preventing the boundary. The batsmen thought it was a boundary and Bell continued to walk down the pitch towards the dressing room. When the throw came in, Abhinav Mukund took off the bails and India appealed for a run-out. Replays showed Praveen prevented the boundary and Bell was adjudged run out. However, Andrew Strauss and coach Andy Flower asked Dhoni to reconsider the dismissal at Tea and the Indians later decided to withdraw the appeal allowing Bell to return to the crease. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Mohammad Amir vs West Indies (2016) | During a 2016 Test against the West Indies, Amir lifted Devendra Bishoo for what he thought was a six at long on. While Amir stopped in the middle of the pitch for a chat with Wahab Riaz, Roston Chase managed to throw the ball back onto the pitch and prevent the boundary before firing in a rocket throw at the non-striker’s end. Amir realized he was in trouble when he saw the throw come in and tried to rectify his mistake by making a late dash for the crease. It proved futile as Jason Holder rushed in to collect the throw and took off the bails. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Muttiah Muralitharan vs New Zealand (2006) | With Muttiah Muralitharan at the non-striker’s end, Kumar Sangakkara reached his 11th Test century when he guided the ball down to third man for a single. Muralitharan grounded his bat at the striker’s end to complete the single before walking back to congratulate his teammate. The ball wasn’t dead, however, and was thrown back to the keeper Brendan McCullum who took off the bails and appealed, resulting in Muralitharan being given run out. The wicket ended the Lankan second innings at 170 leaving New Zealand a 119-run target for victory which they achieved for the loss of five wickets. (Image: Reuters 6/8 AB de Villiers vs Zimbabwe (2015) | In an ODI with South Africa 59/2 after 12 overs while batting first, de Villiers did something hilarious as he gifted his wicket away. Mr. 360, clipped a ball straying down the leg side and dashed off for a single as he assumed the ball was headed to the fine-leg fence. The ball, however, hit the pads of wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami and halted right at his feet. All Mutumbami had to do was pick up the ball and disturb the stumps to dismiss de Villiers, who was left looking rather foolish in the middle of the pitch. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Misbah-ul-Haq vs India (2007) | On Anil Kumble’s debut as Test captain, he picked up 3 wickets as Pakistan were reduced to 142/8 in their 1st innings. Misbah then stitched together a vital 87-run partnership with Mohammad Sami before an absolute moment of brain fade, which cost him his wicket. Batting on 82, Misbah placed the ball towards Dinesh Karthik and went for the single. Misbah was almost safely home and all he had to do was ground his bat. He, instead, saw the throw come in and jumped to dodge the ball. The ball sneaked under him and dislodged the bails, even as the Pakistani was in the air, costing him his wicket. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Inzamam-ul-Haq vs Australia (1999) | While the internet is full of videos of the legendary Pakistani batsman's numerous run-outs, the one during a World Cup match against Australia remains special. Inzamam was hit on his ankle by a scorching yorker from Darren Fleming and Wasim Akram sprinted towards the striker's end to take a single. Inzamam though instead of running, tamely lies on the ground even as Fleming picks up the ball and runs towards the non-striker's end to dislodge the bails. Inzamam was still the highest scorer for his team in that match with 81 off 104 deliveries. (Image: Reuters)