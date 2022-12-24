 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Impact Player Rule: Senior players like Mishra, Chawla, Mohit could become 'effective' in IPL

Dec 24, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

The Impact Player Rule allows a team to have four such players named in a squad of 15 before the match, and they can be substitute any time during a team's innings by the 14th over.

The new rule of having an Impact Player during the upcoming IPL could just be the second wind that some of the veteran players require at the end of their careers, feel coaches and experts associated with various franchises.

However, that player has to be an Indian in case the playing XI has all four overseas players. Only if playing XI has three overseas players, then an overseas player comes in place of another as ‘Impact Substitute’.

Call it a coincidence, but four veterans, 40-year-old Amit Mishra (166 wickets), 34-year olds Piyush Chawla (157 wickets), Mohit Sharma (92 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (84 wickets) whose India careers are all but over have been bought at their respective base prices of Rs 50 lakh in the auction.

Mishra was picked by Lucknow Super Giants which has two battle hardened coach-cum mentor pair of Gautam Gambhir-Vijay Dahiya. Delhi Capitals roped in Ishant, while Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra having bowled alongside Mohit during latter’s best years in CSK, has decided to give him a chance.

Not to forget the wily Chawla, who had made his Test debut more than 16 summers back as a teenager, is back with the Mumbai Indians.