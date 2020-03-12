App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

'I'm fine,' says Juventus player Rugani after testing positive for coronavirus

"You've read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who's worried about me, I'm fine," Rugani said on Twitter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he was fine on March 12, shortly after his club said he had tested positive for coronavirus, the first player in Serie A to do so.

The Turin side are one of Europe's biggest clubs with a squad that includes five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in his native Madeira.

"I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us."

Rugani, who is not a regular first team player, has made seven appearances this season, including two in February. He was on the bench for Sunday's game against Inter Milan.

A source close to Juventus said the entire squad will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, meaning they would not be able to face Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on March 17.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Football #sport

