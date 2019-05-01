Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas suffers heart attack, out of danger

Real Madrid legend and current FC Porto goal-keeper Iker Casillas, 37, has suffered a heart attack and has been taken to hospital, the Portuguese radio station Renascenca reported on May 1. Renascenca further added that the Porto player was out of danger.

Casillas, who made 167 appearances as goalkeeper for the Spanish national team and lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy with Spain in 2010 suffered the attack during a morning training session with his club and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with myocardial infarction, the radio said.

Casillas moved from Spanish giants Real Madrid to FC Porto in 2015. With 176 matches played, the goal-keeper holds the record for most number of UEFA Champions League appearances.