ICC World Cup: Hotstar scores first ever single-day reach of 100 mn during India-Pakistan match

Video streaming platform Hotstar recorded 100 million daily active users during the India-Pakistan match on June 16, making it the highest-ever single day reach for the platform.

Of the 100 million users, 66 percent came from towns beyond the big metro cities.

The streaming giant also registered record-breaking concurrency of 15.6 million, the highest-ever for an ODI match, marking a 1.7x increase in average concurrency compared to any other India match.

However, Hotstar had set a new global benchmark on May 12, when it registered an unprecedented reach of 18.6 million concurrent viewers during the finale of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

For the 12th edition of the IPL, Hotstar had witnessed a 74 percent increase in watch-time, as compared to last year.

In addition to India, Hotstar is bringing the ICC Cricket World Cup to consumers in the US and Canada as well, who are tuning in to the platform via the app, on the web (us.hotstar.com), Google play store, app store, as well as on living room devices like Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is being streamed across six languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Hotstar has also retained its social layer of KoiYaarNahiFar with the Watch ‘N Play feature to create an engaging cricket-watching experience for all the Hotstar users.

Through this feature, Hotstar enables friends coming together irrespective of their location, allowing them to make their voices heard by chatting about the match and their Watch ‘N Play experience, not only with their friends and family but also with experts and celebrities.