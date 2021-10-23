ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Australia survive a scare to beat South Africa

If you hadn't yet realised the World Cup is well and truly arrived, South Africa made sure you get the vibes with a batting performance that stayed true to their reputation in World Cups. South Africa came into this game with nine wins in their last 10 T20Is and two further wins in the warm-up games, while Australia had a very different build up, losing eight of their 10 T20I games and then being thrashed by India in the warm ups.

None of that mattered on a day where butterflies hit the stomachs of both teams. The tension was palpable as the equation read eight to win off six balls in the run chase for Australia. Anrich Nortje had shelled a difficult return catch off Marcus Stoinis the previous over and had then conceded a boundary off a slower short ball, yet South Africa, despite all the fumbles and goof ups, were still in this. What was anticipated to be a regulation run chase turned exciting after South Africa, waking up from a slumber, put on terrific showing with the ball.

Australia struggled to find the tempo on a tricky Abu Dhabi wicket. David Warner continued to look out of sorts after his ordinary IPL after Aaron Finch threw his wicket away early. Steve Smith, whose position has been discussed quite often, carried the Aussie innings for most parts before the real fun began.

Glenn Maxwell's attempt to target the short boundaries square of the wicket was foiled by Tabraiz Shamsi soon after South Africa found a breakthrough with Steve Smith's wicket, coming off a sensational catch at long-on by Aiden Markram.

It's not very Australia-like to lose their head in a regulation run chase. But the story is a tad different in T20s, a format they are yet to come to terms with entirely and South Africa, sporting a bowling attack that's as good as it can get, pushed them hard with purpose.

When Matthew Wade joined Marcus Stoinis in the middle, there was a hint of suspicion that South Africa were about to pull off something special. With the spinners keeping the scoring rate on a leash and the quick bowlers going full throttle, Australia struggled to find scoring options. South Africa held back Dwaine Pretorius, the fifth bowler, until the end, but the rest just couldn't give him enough to defend as Australia romped home.

Earlier, put in to bat first by Aaron Finch, South Africa started off on a great note with Temba Bavuma creaming two delicious cover drives off Mitchell Starc. But, the batting highlights reel almost ended right there. Glenn Maxwell, brought in to counter the left-handed Quinton de Kock, picked up Bavuma's wicket with a quick slider and Josh Hazlewood compounded their woes by sending back Rassie van der Dussen off his first ball in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

If at 16/2 South Africa hadn't pressed the panic button, it was only because their premier T20 batter, Quinton de Kock, was still kicking on. That relief didn't last long, as a freak dismissal saw de Kock looking to scoop Josh Hazlewood and chop one onto his stumps, almost in slow motion, much like the South African innings.

At 23/3, the gloom had set in, as it almost always does for the Men in Green in these world tournaments. The only South African to win a World Cup, Aiden Markram, resisted the relentless Aussie attack, but he had very little company.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller couldn't persist for long enough and the lower order of Dwaine Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj combined for one run. Amidst all this drama, South Africa slammed their first six of the innings in the 17th over - a proper pull shot from the top drawer by Markram off Josh Hazlewood. But it all came too late; too late to change your impression of South Africa, too late to change the course of this game.

Final summary

South Africa 118/9 in 20 overs (Markram 40, Hazlewood 2/19, Zampa 2/21) Australia (Smith 35, Stoinis 24*, Nortje 2/21, Shamsi 1/22)