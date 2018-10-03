App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:56 AM IST

ICC says it's investigating corruption in Sri Lankan cricket

Marshall said the investigations do not involve a pending five-match one-day series, one Twenty20 match and a one-off test between England and Sri Lanka. The one-day series begins Oct. 10 in Dambula, but the teams will play a two-day tour match on Friday and Saturday in Colombo.

The International Cricket Council says it is investigating "serious" allegations of corruption in Sri Lanka. ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement Wednesday that the inquiries are continuing "so it would not be appropriate to comment further."

"But I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and sports minister."

"I'd like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka," Marshall said.

"However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors."
tags #ICC #Sports #Sri Lanka #World News

