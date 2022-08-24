English
    ICC ODI Rankings: Shubhman Gill jumps 45 places to 38th; Kohli remains static in fifth

    PTI
    August 24, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

    Indian opener Shubhman Gill has jumped a whopping 45 places to be ranked 38th in the ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday. The 22-year-old youngster had a memorable outing in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe that also saw him scoring his maiden ton (130 off 97 balls) in the last game in Harare.

    Meanwhile, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who did not feature in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, held on to his fifth position with a rating points of 744. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who was also rested in the series against Zimbabwe, was static in the sixth spot.

    However, veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan who also had a decent outing against the Southern African nation (154 runs in three matches) that saw him scoring two half centuries in the first and third games respectively, lost a spot to be ranked 12th in the latest rankings. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has contnued his lead as the top-ranked ODI batter in the world (891) and is distantly followed by South African Rassie van der Dussen (789).

    In the bowling chart, New Zealand star pacer Trent Boult remains on top while the all-rounder's list is led by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.
    Tags: #cricket #ICC ODI Rankings #India #Sports
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 04:15 pm
