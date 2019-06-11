App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAF pilot Abhinandan mocked in Pakistani TV's advertisement on World Cup

In the advertisement, instead of exuding the stoic calm that reflected on the IAF pilot’s face, the model looks jumpy and frightened.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
Whatsapp

A World Cup advertisement released by Pakistan meant to tickle the funny bones has struck the wrong chords in India. As the two countries are preparing to face each other on June 16, our neighbouring country made a commercial surrounding the capture of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

The advertisement by Pak's Jazz TV is a mimicry of Wing Commander Abhinandan’s video shot by the Pakistani armed forces after he was taken captive a day after the Balakot airstrikes.

A model sporting gunslinger mustache, mutton-chop beard just like that of the IAF officer with a trademark India team blue jersey can be seen being interrogated on camera.

Close
The model keeps answering every question with Abhinandan’s popular, viral statement: “I’m sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this” in the commercial. The questions asked to the model in the advertisement are centered mostly around India’s playing XI, their game plan if the toss is won among other things.

Also, similar to the original video of the wing commander, where he can be seen sipping tea, with his face swollen and bruised from a severe beating, the model, too, sips away from his cup while being interrogated.

However, instead of exuding the stoic calm that reflected on the IAF pilot’s face, the model looks jumpy and frightened.

Towards the end of the ad, when the model is finally allowed to leave, as per the script, he is stopped and asked to return the teacup – alluding to the World Cup here.

Twitter users in India weren't happy over the racist and mocking tone of the advertisement and immediately came out to slam it and it even criticised the ICC for not acting on this.



Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was taken captive on February 27 after his jet was shot down while averting an attempt made by the Pakistani air force to intrude into Indian air space. He was kept in Pakistan military’s custody for 60 hours before being released as a “goodwill gesture”.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #2019 World Cup #Abhinandan Varthaman #Indian Air Force

