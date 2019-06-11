IAF pilot Abhinandan mocked in Pakistani TV's advertisement on World Cup

A World Cup advertisement released by Pakistan meant to tickle the funny bones has struck the wrong chords in India. As the two countries are preparing to face each other on June 16, our neighbouring country made a commercial surrounding the capture of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

The advertisement by Pak's Jazz TV is a mimicry of Wing Commander Abhinandan’s video shot by the Pakistani armed forces after he was taken captive a day after the Balakot airstrikes.

A model sporting gunslinger mustache, mutton-chop beard just like that of the IAF officer with a trademark India team blue jersey can be seen being interrogated on camera.



Jazz TV advt on #CWC19 takes the Indo-Pak air duel to new level. It uses the air duel over Nowshera and Wing Co Abhinandan Varthaman's issue as a prop.

— Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) June 11, 2019

The model keeps answering every question with Abhinandan’s popular, viral statement: “I’m sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this” in the commercial. The questions asked to the model in the advertisement are centered mostly around India’s playing XI, their game plan if the toss is won among other things.

Also, similar to the original video of the wing commander, where he can be seen sipping tea, with his face swollen and bruised from a severe beating, the model, too, sips away from his cup while being interrogated.

However, instead of exuding the stoic calm that reflected on the IAF pilot’s face, the model looks jumpy and frightened.

Towards the end of the ad, when the model is finally allowed to leave, as per the script, he is stopped and asked to return the teacup – alluding to the World Cup here.



This is shameful.

This is shameful.

Please just let this be a cricket match. This is beyond just simple banter. #CWC19#INDvPAK

— Ritayan Basu | ঋতায়ন বসু (@ritayanbasu) June 11, 2019

Twitter users in India weren't happy over the racist and mocking tone of the advertisement and immediately came out to slam it and it even criticised the ICC for not acting on this.



2 hrs ago, Pak's Jazz TV advertises Ind-Pak WC match with IAF pilot Abhinandan's spoof. Is this not a step taking sports towards political side? Sports doesn't allow anyone to hurt or question someone's patriotism.

— Tushar Bansal (@tushartb2305) June 11, 2019



Dear ICC what happens to your moral code of conduct when Pakistan Cricket Board mocks india AIF pilot abhinandan with their tv advert. Or only your special focus was only on MS Dhoni? kindly acknowledge please, this is utter disgrace

Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was taken captive on February 27 after his jet was shot down while averting an attempt made by the Pakistani air force to intrude into Indian air space. He was kept in Pakistan military’s custody for 60 hours before being released as a “goodwill gesture”.