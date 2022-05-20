English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    I will play IPL next year, will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai: MS Dhoni

    With this, the 40-year-old Dhoni put to rest speculations around his participation in the lucrative league next season.

    PTI
    May 20, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
    MS Dhoni with the fourth IPL trophy for Chennai Super Kings last year. (Image: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

    MS Dhoni with the fourth IPL trophy for Chennai Super Kings last year. (Image: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

    Iconic two-time World Cup-winning India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday said he will "definitely" play in the IPL next year as not doing so would be "unfair" to the city after which Chennai Super Kings is named and which treats him like its own. With this, the 40-year-old Dhoni put to rest speculations around his participation in the lucrative league next season.

    "Definitely, I will play next year. It would be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai, to not play in Chennai. It won't be nice to the CSK fans," Dhoni said at the toss for CSK's final match of the ongoing season, against Rajasthan Royals. "Whether 2023 will be my last year or not, that is something we will have to see."

    The former India skipper's fandom knows no bounds and some time back, a social media post of one admirer painting his house in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu in Chennai Super Kings' yellow colour, along with portraits of Dhoni, had gone viral. Two days ago, Dhoni's heartfelt reply to a distraught CSK fan's letter won hearts.

    Four-time champions CSK endured one of their worst IPL campaigns, as they went out of reckoning for a play-offs spot quite early in the season. Most of CSK's senior players like Dhoni (206 runs), Ambati Rayudu (271), and Robin Uthappa (230) haven't had a great IPL and that has been the biggest failure of the 'Yellow Brigade'.

    The bowling suffered a lot because of the absence of an injured Deepak Chahar and the inability to retain Josh Hazlewood. It was wafer-thin in terms of experience and they paid the price. Matheesha Pathirana, with a slinging action that is pretty similar to Lasith Malinga, has caught Dhoni's imagination but he is a work in progress. It was wafer-thin in terms of experience and they paid the price.

    Close

    Related stories

    Similarly, the likes of Mukesh (16 wickets), Simar (3 wickets), and spinner Mahesh Theekshana (12) are good but not assured match-winners yet. There were also speculations of a rift in the CSK camp after Ravindra Jadeja and the franchise decided to unfollow each other on social media platforms after the former stepped down from captaincy and left the bubble citing an injury.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Chennai Super King #cricket #Indian Premier League #MS Dhoni
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.