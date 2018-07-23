I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose: Mesut Ozil blasts DFB president as he retires

German footballer Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from the international team on Sunday citing racial profiling by German FA officials after he shared a picture of him meeting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media, in May.

In an open letter, Ozil, who is of mixed German and Turkish heritage, defended his action and stated that he and his family have been subjected to social media abuse, threatening phone calls and racial slurs.

"For me, having a picture with President Erdogan wasn't about politics or elections, it was about me respecting the highest office of my family's country," Ozil wrote on Twitter.

"The treatment I have received from the DFB (German Football Association) and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt. I feel unwanted and think what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten."

Ozil further went on to describe the unfair treatment handed to him by German Football Federation (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel, calling him out on his "incompetence" and for turning his meeting with president Erdogan into "political propaganda".

“People with racially discriminative backgrounds should not be allowed to work in the largest football federation in the world that has players from dual‑heritage families. Attitudes like theirs simply do not reflect the players they supposedly represent. In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win but I am an immigrant when we lose."

In the three-part statement, the 29-year-old also shared the racial slurs he was subjected to after Germany lost to Sweden during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“A German fan told me after the game, ‘Ozil, fuck off you Turkish shit, piss off you Turkish pig.’ I don’t want to even discuss the hate mail, threatening phone calls and comments on social media that my family and I have received."