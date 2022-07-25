How World Athletics Championships medalist Neeraj Chopra is becoming No. 1 choice of brands

Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra scripted history again by becoming only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

This will make him the No. 1 choice for advertisers, claimed a top official of JSW Sports, the company that manages Chopra’s brand portfolio.

“This will go a long way in keeping the interest for Neeraj high amid brands because he is continuously in the news and for the right reasons. He is right now among the top three sporting icons in the country when it comes to firms looking for brand ambassadors,” said Divyanshu Singh, head of sales and marketing at JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group.

The javelin thrower’s endorsements jumped threefold after he won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. While the Tokyo Olympics turned the tide for Chopra, his silver medal win at Oregon once again drew attention to non-cricket sports stars.

Chopra, 24, is the first Indian male track and field athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, with a throw of 88.13 metres on July 23. The first Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships was long jumper Anju Bobby George in Paris in 2003.

Brand interest

“Neeraj breaks the clutter. While there are many cricketers to choose from who are youth icons, he (Chopra) is India’s first gold medallist in athletics in 120 years. We have not had that in the history of participation in the Olympics," said Singh.

He added that Chopra had started with four brands in his portfolio before the Tokyo Olympics and this has gone up to 14 currently.

“We are signing one brand every month. By the end of the next financial year, we will take the number to 20,” he said.

Singh said people are aware that Chopra is here for the long term and with back-to-back sporting events, his brand value will strengthen.

“We also have the Commonwealth Games starting this week (July 28) where he will be defending his gold medal, then the Asian Games, and then the Olympics again,” he added. “All the deals he is doing are multi-year and the partnerships he is doing are with a wide range of brands, including multinational companies like Gillette and Under Armor.”

Singh said there has been a 10x jump in Chopra’s endorsement rate after the Tokyo Olympics.

“In Neeraj's case, the growth is exponential because of his gold medal and social media engagement,” he added.

Emerging sports star

Beyond the cricket pitch, the top two endorsers last year were Chopra and badminton star, PV Sindhu. Chopra saw his endorsement value touching Rs 20 crore, according to a Group M report.

Singh said that Chopra and Sindhu are already surpassing some cricketers and film celebrities in terms of endorsement fees.

“In 2017, the first deal we got for Neeraj was Gatorade, but at a different price point. But we knew then that given his persona he can be among the top global athletes. After the Tokyo Olympics our phones did not stop ringing,” recalled Singh.

Last year, Chopra's social media follower count shot up almost 28 times to 3.7 million after the Tokyo Olympics, according to consulting firm Kroll’s 2021 report. That count has increased since.

“He has an impressive engagement rate and 7 million social media followers. While he is focused on sports, he is beginning to diversify, which is showing his side to people and brands. He is a dog lover, he loves photography, and he loves training. People are loving this authenticity,” Singh said.

He said during the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra was the most mentioned athlete on Instagram globally and featured in the top 10 searches by Indians on Google. He was the only athlete to feature on the list, which was topped by the Indian Premier League (IPL), Singh said.

Growing popularity

Singh said that one of the challenges non-cricket sports has faced is media coverage.

“But that’s now changing. Last Olympics was the most watched ever in the history of Indian broadcasting,” he said.

With the growing popularity of non-cricket sports, Singh said Chopra’s brand value will see good growth. And this, Singh said, is translating into a good response from the brand universe.

“Leading up to 2024, Neeraj’s brand value is going to grow. He is among the top 14 sports personalities currently and even from a celebrity perspective, he will be on the top list. What Neeraj has achieved last year is one of the biggest achievements because he has gone and won in a global sport that is played in 150 countries. It is not a continental sport. So, Neeraj is going to come at a premium and marketers are adjusting to this,” added Singh.