How to make sense of Kerala’s Brazil-Argentina football frenzy

Nidheesh MK
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Many people in Kerala saw their first World Cup game on television in 1986, and it was during this tournament that many people fell under Diego Maradona's spell.

Fans of Argentina celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil, in Kurumassery village, about 40 km from Kochi, in Kerala.

Malayalis choose a side in their many sociocultural dualities as adults. Mammooty and Mohanlal in movies. Communists and Congressmen dominate politics. But nothing beats Brazil and Argentina's football wars. There are alternatives to this duality, but none are as popular.

In Kerala, the animosity between the Brazil and Argentina supporters is as intense as that between India and Pakistan during a cricket match. By the World Cup, they’d have graduated from casual admiration to full-fledged obsession with the cultures of countries more than 9,000 miles distant from Kerala. They have more in common than they are comfortable admitting—an obsession with the defeat of the other team, a running through their cherished goals, rehashing dramatic events, and legendary successes.

It's a heated rivalry that's lasted for decades and helped strengthen the bonds between supporters and their favourite teams. It also generates excitement and anticipation in the lead-up to the big day. On game day, fans can feel every possible feeling, from nervousness to elation to wrath to disappointment, moving encounters that are perhaps otherwise a rarity in their normal course of life. It is not just the game—those unparalleled bursts of emotions are the actual payoff.

There are risks, indeed. Although they rarely devolve into violence, the supporters may sometimes see the competition as a threat not just to their team's status in the standings, but to their very identity. Dinu Alex, a 30-year-old Argentine football fan and Lionel Messi superfan, was reportedly found dead in a river after committing himself over Argentina's disappointing performance in the 2018 World Cup.

Two countries, one state

Under a bridge, a bay of headload employees was changed into a theatre-like projection to show the World Cup. There were a few chairs, a laptop, two enormous speakers, several pedestal fans, and scores of men, including one Argentina fan who was painted in the country's white and blue stripes.

So when the Latin American football giant succumbed to plucky Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, he claimed he dreaded this moment. The loss itself could be mitigated—after all, they haven't won the cup since 1986—but coming home in front of his booing Malayali-Brazilian foes upset him the most.