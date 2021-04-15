How to deal with pressure like Japan’s history-making golfer

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters Reuters/Brian Snyder.

Yes, we know the IPL is on. But for now the captivating story in sport is from golf. Hideki Matsuyama, 29, became the first Japanese man to win a major when he claimed the Augusta Masters on April 11.

The timing of the victory was not lost on too many. The United States is witnessing hate crimes against Asian people. About a month ago, in a spa in Atlanta, Georgia, a 21-year-old white American youth killed eight people, of which six were Asian origin women.

And then a Japanese golfer comes along and carts away the big prize at a bastion of White American privilege, that too in Georgia.

Japan loves golf. Wealth, nature, dedication, perfection…many things we associate with Japan also characterise golf. There reportedly are 2,500 courses in Japan, more than the rest of Asia put together. When Ryo Ishikawa, another Japanese star, won his first pro tournament at 15, he was taken for a photo-op with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

And yet, Japan did not have a men’s golf major to its name. Such has been the pressure of expectation on Ishikawa and Matsuyama that the latter broke down during an interview after blowing an opportunity at the 2017 PGA Championship.

How did he handle the pressure this time? Video games, for one.

On the penultimate day, there was a 78-minute break in play because of rain. Matsuyama had just whacked a wayward shot. During the weather delay, while some other golfers shot breeze in the clubhouse, Matsuyama disappeared into the parking lot, sat in his car, and played games on his phone.

“Right before the rain delay, I probably hit the worst shot I've hit this week,” Matsuyama said later. “And after the rain delay, I just figured, I can't hit anything worse than that. And so maybe it relieved some pressure.”

He produced spectacular rounds after resumption, and found himself leading by four strokes going into the final day. The pressure was back. Sunday was not easy. Matsuyama just about held on to win by one stroke.

“My nerves started right from the start today and right to the last putt,” he said via an interpreter, sitting in a room with wooden furniture, a fireplace and old-money elitism.

At the moment of victory, there was no excessive celebration from Matsuyama. He took his cap off, shook hands around. His eyes were moist, though. His caddie bowed to the course.

It is one of the contradictions of Japan that subtlety and sophistication, otherwise held in high esteem by its people, deserts them and their media in some matters, such as golfing success. Japanese reporters pursue players after every hole for bytes, much like India’s notorious yet entertaining Bengali cricket reporters. That adds to the stress of players.

For a long time, Matsuyama did not reveal to the press at home that he was married and had a child, to protect his family’s privacy. At the Masters, he admitted that the near-total absence of Japanese journalists due to COVID made him feel relaxed.

However, there have been no curbs on the reactions in Japan, where it was late in the night when Matsuyama tapped in the final putt and thrust his sleeves in the coat of immortality – the Masters winner’s green jacket. Among those who congratulated the new national hero were prime minister Yoshihide Suga and actor Ken Watanabe. Many people want him to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

“It would be quite an honour,” Matsuyama said in a PGA Tour statement. “But I’m not sure about my schedule. If the schedules worked out and I am in Japan when that happens and they ask me, what an honour that would be.”

All thanks to a steady nerve, reduced media pressure and some video games.